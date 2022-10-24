Suffolk scouts' need £400,000 for new hut

The 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts need to raise an extra £300,000 for a new hut. They are pictured during the troop's 50th anniversary celebrations during the summer - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Suffolk scout troop is appealing for donations to help it meet its fundraising target of £400,000 for a new hut to enable the organisation to meet ever increasing demand.

The 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts has so far collected £60,000 towards the cost of the brand new two-storey building to replace the current headquarters in Tide Mill Way and double the floor space available for groups.

However, the troop needs to raise a further £340,000 to pay for the 262-metre floor expansion, which will provide activity spaces, accommodation and changing rooms.

Currently, the troop has 170 new recruits on its waiting list and needs the extra space to accommodate the numbers, with two new sections set to be created in January plus a second Beavers group and a new Squirrells group for children.

Planning permission was secured for a new bricks-and-mortar facility, which would have cost in the region of £800,000.

However, since then the troop has decided to use recycled shipping containers to provide the hut, which would virtually halve the total cost of the scheme.

The original design for the new scout hut, which is now set to be built using recycled shipping containers - Credit: Trinity Construction Consultancy Ltd/East Suffolk Council

Scout leader Barrie Hayter said the organisation was awaiting approval for this change to the planning consent to enable the development to proceed.

He added: “The group is desperately in need of the extra activity areas to cope with the growing demand.

“Our numbers have recently grown from 100 young people to now nearly 180 with two Beavers, Cubs and Scouts troops, as well as a Squirrels’ dray for four and five-year-olds.

“The waiting list has hit a new high of 170 young people. In fact, over 140 have joined the list in the last 12 months, showing a real demand for scouting in the local area.”

To help with the fundraising effort, the troop will be holding a fun family quiz night at Woodbridge Community Hall on Saturday November 19 at 6.30pm.

The entry fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and includes a Ploughman’s supper and a £100 prize for the winning team.