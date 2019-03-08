It is going to be a wet one - Met office issue severe weather warning for this weekend

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT CARL_HARLOTT

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Suffolk and Essex as a predicted 50mm of rain is set to fall on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning, covering the entirety of eastern England, is in place from midnight Sunday, October 6, until 6pm.

Forecasters are predicting heavy downpours which could last as long as six hours, with between 30 and 50mm of rain expected.

You may also want to watch:

It is feared the heavy downpours could result in flooding, potentially causing damage to homes and businesses. It could also cause travel disruption for road and rail users.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "There is potential for some localised flooding across the county.

"We could see between 15mm to 25mm of rain in Suffolk, with a strong chance that it will be raining throughout the day thanks to a front coming in from the west."

This isn't the first time the prospect of flooding has sparked warnings from the Met office this week, with yellow warnings and flood alerts put in place from Monday through Wednesday.

The Strand - which runs under the western side of the Orwell Bridge - also saw flooding on Monday and Tuesday.