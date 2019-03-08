E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

It is going to be a wet one - Met office issue severe weather warning for this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:54 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 04 October 2019

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT

CARL_HARLOTT

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Suffolk and Essex as a predicted 50mm of rain is set to fall on Sunday.

The warning, covering the entirety of eastern England, is in place from midnight Sunday, October 6, until 6pm.

Forecasters are predicting heavy downpours which could last as long as six hours, with between 30 and 50mm of rain expected.

You may also want to watch:

It is feared the heavy downpours could result in flooding, potentially causing damage to homes and businesses. It could also cause travel disruption for road and rail users.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "There is potential for some localised flooding across the county.

"We could see between 15mm to 25mm of rain in Suffolk, with a strong chance that it will be raining throughout the day thanks to a front coming in from the west."

This isn't the first time the prospect of flooding has sparked warnings from the Met office this week, with yellow warnings and flood alerts put in place from Monday through Wednesday.

The Strand - which runs under the western side of the Orwell Bridge - also saw flooding on Monday and Tuesday.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

It is going to be a wet one - Met office issue severe weather warning for this weekend

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Don Topley: Cricket is drinking in the last chance saloon - why we must embrace The Hundred

The Hundred is a controversial new idea to boost cricket in the UK - the new sides will boast England stars in action. Picture: ECB/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists