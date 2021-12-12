Gallery
More tractors than 'ever imagined' at Suffolk Young Farmers' charity tractor run
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Suffolk Young Farmers held their annual charity tractor run today, where dozens of tractors of all shapes and sizes, new and old, gather and complete a circuit to raise money for charity.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was chosen after one of the members' parents needed to use the service this year and because it provides a "key lifeline" for rural communities.
A total of 60 tractors arrived at Mowness Hall, Stowmarket who then headed on a circuit including, Stowupland, Old Newton and Bacton.
Suffolk Young Farmer's county chairman, Will Fauld, said there were more tractors than he "could have ever imagined really".
He continued: "We had so much support from local people, there were so many people outlining the route. It was fantastic to see."
There was great participation for the 'Best in Show' competition, which saw tractors decorated in tinsel.
Mr Fauld extended his thanks to James Forrest and the Baker family for helping make the event possible.
Most Read
- 1 Objections lodged over plans for affordable homes in Suffolk village
- 2 'He's told me all week he'd score' - McGreal on Norwood's equaliser at Wigan
- 3 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their Wigan draw
- 4 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
- 5 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 1-1 draw at Wigan
- 6 Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school
- 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Brighton set to recall star stopper Walton
- 8 Wigan Athletic 1-1 Ipswich Town: Norwood returns to earn Town a point
- 9 Two Suffolk schools switch to home learning due to Covid concerns
- 10 'It’s a great challenge for somebody' - Town hopeful Harris on Portman Road vacancy