More tractors than 'ever imagined' at Suffolk Young Farmers' charity tractor run

Suffolk Young Farmers held their annual charity tractor run today, where dozens of tractors of all shapes and sizes, new and old, gather and complete a circuit to raise money for charity.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was chosen after one of the members' parents needed to use the service this year and because it provides a "key lifeline" for rural communities.

A total of 60 tractors arrived at Mowness Hall, Stowmarket who then headed on a circuit including, Stowupland, Old Newton and Bacton.

Suffolk Young Farmer's county chairman, Will Fauld, said there were more tractors than he "could have ever imagined really".

He continued: "We had so much support from local people, there were so many people outlining the route. It was fantastic to see."

There was great participation for the 'Best in Show' competition, which saw tractors decorated in tinsel.

Mr Fauld extended his thanks to James Forrest and the Baker family for helping make the event possible.

