More tractors than 'ever imagined' at Suffolk Young Farmers' charity tractor run

Matt Powell

Published: 5:16 PM December 12, 2021
The sun came out for the annual Suffolk Young Farmers Tractor Run. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Young Farmers held their annual charity tractor run today, where dozens of tractors of all shapes and sizes, new and old, gather and complete a circuit to raise money for charity.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was chosen after one of the members' parents needed to use the service this year and because it provides a "key lifeline" for rural communities.

The sun came out for the annual Suffolk Young Farmers Tractor Run. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A total of 60 tractors arrived at Mowness Hall, Stowmarket who then headed on a circuit including, Stowupland, Old Newton and Bacton.

Suffolk Young Farmer's county chairman, Will Fauld, said there were more tractors than he "could have ever imagined really".

The sun came out for the annual Suffolk Young Farmers Tractor Run. Local farmer James Forrest with h

He continued: "We had so much support from local people, there were so many people outlining the route. It was fantastic to see."

There was great participation for the 'Best in Show' competition, which saw tractors decorated in tinsel.

Mr Fauld extended his thanks to James Forrest and the Baker family for helping make the event possible.

The sun came out for the annual Suffolk Young Farmers Tractor Run. Beth Duchesne with her dog Max.

The sun came out for the annual Suffolk Young Farmers Tractor Run. Local farmer James Forrest with h

The sun came out for the annual Suffolk Young Farmers Tractor Run. Rhys and Chester with Neil and Je

The sun came out for the annual Suffolk Young Farmers Tractor Run. Rhys and Chester with Neil and Je

The sun came out for the annual Suffolk Young Farmers Tractor Run. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The sun came out for the annual Suffolk Young Farmers Tractor Run. A very young farmer watching the

The Binder family at the annual tractor run. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

