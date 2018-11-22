Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Huge fall in number of young people entering criminal justice system

22 November, 2018 - 05:30
The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Archant © 2005

Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.

The number of juvenile first time entrants (FTEs) to the criminal justice system fell from 1,239 in 2007/08 to just 134 in 2017/18, echoing an 86% national fall.

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures showed the rate of juveniles receiving their first reprimand, warning, caution or conviction fell from 1,724 to 202 per 100,000 Suffolk residents aged 10-17, compared to 261 nationally.

Last year, Suffolk’s young FTEs included two boys, aged 16 and 17, given community sentences for robbery. Just one youth, a boy of 16, received immediate custody for first-time drug offences.

The decade decline followed a three-year rise, as young FTEs hit 110,784 across the country in 2007.

A 2017 MoJ report suggested the rise was due to police focusing on youngsters committing low-level offences, in order to hit targets for closing the gap between recorded crime and identified offenders, in a process known as ‘net widening’.

In 2008, targets were revised to focus on serious offences less likely to be committed by youths.

There was also a 45% fall in adult FTEs to 1,017, while adult offenders with previous convictions fell 39% to 3,614, with immediate custodial sentences down a fifth to 630. Meanwhile, 239 youths with at least one previous conviction returned to the system, compared to 1,510 in 2007/08, with 82% fewer imprisonments (14).

Suffolk police said it worked with partners to identify and engage with vulnerable youths to prevent escalation of offending.

A school liaison officer and safer neighbourhood teams identify potential young offenders and first seek to address behaviour, with appropriate and proportionate action taken against anti-social behaviour and crime, a spokesman said.

“There are other alternatives to the power of arrest, such as voluntarily attendances at a police station, community resolutions, restorative justice or community protection notices all of which provide different avenues to the criminal justice system.

“It’s important to note that officers always ensure they are victim focused in dealing with offenders, and address offending behaviour proportionately and effectively,” they added.

Children under 10 are below the age of ‘criminal responsibility’ but offences will be recorded.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

‘Our mental health system is failing’ – Bleak warning over state of care in Suffolk

05:30 Emily Townsend
Stock image of a patient with a mental health worker Picture: SHIRONOSOV/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s mental health and wellbeing system is failing and people are struggling to access support they need – even in moments of crisis.

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

05:30 Paul Geater
Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The first stage towards spending a further £3m on improving Ipswich town centre is likely to be signalled by councillors next week.

Huge fall in number of young people entering criminal justice system

05:30 Tom Potter
The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Yesterday, 22:07 Dominic Moffitt
Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Several escaped horses kept police busy on Wednesday night as they tried to contain the animals, which ran wild across Mildenhall.

Man sentenced for sexual assault failed to “show remorse”

Yesterday, 21:19 Dominic Moffitt
Samuel Apenteng will now spend 20 months behind bars Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A man from north Essex has been jailed for crimes including stalking and sexual assault.

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Yesterday, 19:34 Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones has invited an 11-year-old boy receiving care at a Suffolk hospice to visit him and his pet alpacas.

Health campaigners in Sudbury urge NHS Trust to think ‘longer term’ and not sell off last piece of land it owns in the town

Yesterday, 19:30 Ross Bentley
Campaigners would like NHS-owned land next to Sudbury Community Health Centre to be saved for the future health needs of the community

Site owned by West Suffolk NHS Trust included in new proposals for 235 home development

Most read

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24