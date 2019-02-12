Partly Cloudy

Young fundraiser inspired by uncle who has been ‘like a father’ to her since dad’s death

PUBLISHED: 16:23 01 March 2019

Keen young fundraiser Louise Golding with uncle Steven Watts Picture: ZOE WILLIAMS

ZOE WILLIAMS

The proud mum of a keen young fundraiser from Clare has spoken of her daughter’s determination to support a cause close to the family’s heart.

Louise Golding (left) selling cakes at her school in aid of the British Heart Foundation Picture: CLARE COMMUNITY PRIMARY SCHOOLLouise Golding (left) selling cakes at her school in aid of the British Heart Foundation Picture: CLARE COMMUNITY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Louise Golding, a Year 6 pupil at Clare Community Primary School, surprised her mum, Alison, when she announced her plans to host a charity bake sale inspired by her uncle, who was born with a hole in his heart.

The 10-year-old said she wanted to support the British Heart Foundation in honour of her uncle, Steven Watts, who has been “like a father to her” since her dad passed away seven years ago.

Mrs Golding said she was “really proud” of her daughter – who came out with the plan “all of a sudden” one day after school.

“We mentioned it back in September when she got picked as house captain,” she said.

“All of a sudden she came home and said: ‘I have spoken to the head teacher and she thinks it is a great idea.

“I lost my husband about seven years ago, so my brother, along with my dad, is the male figure in her life.”

Louise’s uncle has had several operations over the course of his life, including major surgery when he was just two and a half years old.

“He was born with a hole in the heart and he had a blocked artery,” Mrs Golding explained.

“At the time it was an unusual operation.”

Louise raised a huge £200 at the bake sale at Clare Community Primary on Tuesday, February 12.

