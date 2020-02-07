Cupid strikes for Suffolk's Ched as he 'couples up' on Love Island

Ched Uzor from Suffolk is now coupled up with twin Jess Gale on ITV 2 show Love Island Picture: ITV Archant

It has been an exciting week for Ched Uzor from Bury St Edmunds after he was picked to stay in the Love Island villa on last night's episode and has even become a social media meme.

Earlier this week Ched became a meme on social media after he got a bit nervous talking to Jess - he even got mentioned by Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain Picture: ITV Earlier this week Ched became a meme on social media after he got a bit nervous talking to Jess - he even got mentioned by Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain Picture: ITV

Love Island viewers can now expect to see a whole lot more of Ched, 23, who is now coupled up with original contestant Jess Gale.

The scaffolder who works out at Abbeycroft Leisure in Bury, beamed from ear to ear after he shared a hug with Jess, who entered the villa with her identical twin Eve at the start of the series.

Earlier this week Ched, a former University of Suffolk student, became a meme after Love Island shared a clip of him stumbling over his words trying to charm Jess.

Gonna tell my grandkids this was Shakespeare #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0lzGmk1i8f — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 4, 2020

Ched's chat up attempt even got a mention from Piers Morgan on This Morning Britain.

