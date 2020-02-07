E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cupid strikes for Suffolk's Ched as he 'couples up' on Love Island

PUBLISHED: 13:05 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 07 February 2020

Ched Uzor from Suffolk is now coupled up with twin Jess Gale on ITV 2 show Love Island Picture: ITV

Ched Uzor from Suffolk is now coupled up with twin Jess Gale on ITV 2 show Love Island Picture: ITV

Archant

It has been an exciting week for Ched Uzor from Bury St Edmunds after he was picked to stay in the Love Island villa on last night's episode and has even become a social media meme.

Earlier this week Ched became a meme on social media after he got a bit nervous talking to Jess - he even got mentioned by Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain Picture: ITVEarlier this week Ched became a meme on social media after he got a bit nervous talking to Jess - he even got mentioned by Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain Picture: ITV

Love Island viewers can now expect to see a whole lot more of Ched, 23, who is now coupled up with original contestant Jess Gale.

The scaffolder who works out at Abbeycroft Leisure in Bury, beamed from ear to ear after he shared a hug with Jess, who entered the villa with her identical twin Eve at the start of the series.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier this week Ched, a former University of Suffolk student, became a meme after Love Island shared a clip of him stumbling over his words trying to charm Jess.

Ched's chat up attempt even got a mention from Piers Morgan on This Morning Britain.

Read more: Suffolk scaffolder in Love Island is 'keeping cards close to his chest'







Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge set to CLOSE for 15 hours on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is planned to close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Cupid strikes for Suffolk’s Ched as he ‘couples up’ on Love Island

Ched Uzor from Suffolk is now coupled up with twin Jess Gale on ITV 2 show Love Island Picture: ITV

‘Plenty of fun!’ New look for log flume at theme park

Timber Falls at Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant library

Dad lost temper and punched partner in eye as she held their baby

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Did you go to Harry Potter Book Night?

The Harry Potter Book Night was held at Waterstone's Ipswich. Pictured is nine-year-old Amber. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24