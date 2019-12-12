E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

What secrets did Suffolk hide during the Cold War?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 12 December 2019

Control rooms such as the one at RAF Bentwaters played instrumental roles in the defence of Suffolk and the west during the Cold War Picture: WATTISHAM STATION HERITAGE

Control rooms such as the one at RAF Bentwaters played instrumental roles in the defence of Suffolk and the west during the Cold War Picture: WATTISHAM STATION HERITAGE

WATTISHAM STATION HERITAGE

In an era of secrecy, during the days of the Cold War, Suffolk had something to hide - and came closer to nuclear war than most expect.

Professor John Allen played a leading role in the development of Britain's first nuclear bomb Picture: ARCHANTProfessor John Allen played a leading role in the development of Britain's first nuclear bomb Picture: ARCHANT

From Lakenheath to Woodbridge and Debach to Bawdsey, the county played an instrumental role in the United Kingdom - and the west's - frontline against the Warsaw Pact.

With American servicemen and women stationed across the county in bases including Mildenhall, Lakenheath and Woodbridge, Suffolk played host to fighters, bombers, missiles and bombs - as well as top secret security equipment.

Among the tightest secret sites was in Orford Ness, where between 1956 and 1972 testing was carried out to better understand the effects of nuclear weapons and their components.

Later at the site, the Americans worked on their top secret "Cobra Mist" project aimed to improve detection and tracking of aircraft, missiles and satellite launches from the enemy.

A replica of the Blue Danube nuclear bomb developed in part by Blythburgh man Professor John Allen Picture: WATTISHAM STATION HERITAGEA replica of the Blue Danube nuclear bomb developed in part by Blythburgh man Professor John Allen Picture: WATTISHAM STATION HERITAGE

Elsewhere, RAF Barnham, near Thetford, was built to store and maintain nuclear bombs - such as the Blue Danube, Britain's first nuclear weapon. A replica is still on display at the base today.

Its developer, Prof. John Allen of Blythburgh, recently passed away.

A previous book written by historian Dan Sharp showed much of the county - including Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Felixstowe, were in the blast radius for Soviet attacks on military bases.

Now, that history has been told in the latest DVD by the museum at Wattisham Airfield, which is set to be displayed at a new exhibition next year.

The volunteer museum hopes the DVD - which includes an interview with Prof. Allen - will be used in local schools to educate children on Suffolk's secret history.

Museum curator Maggie Aggiss said: "There was so much more going on behind the scenes and under the ground that people didn't know about - they would have been terrified if they did.

"We were actually on the brink of nuclear war over three times more than people think - and Suffolk played a role in that."

Ms Aggiss said those who wish to learn more about the region's history during the era can visit the museum by booking a visit online, or buy the DVD on their website.

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Anger over ‘disastrous’ changes that paved way for huge substation

The substation at Bramford was initially expected to take power from the latest proposed wind farms, EA2 and EA1North Picture: SPR

Boost for business but communities ‘stressed and depressed’ - what could Hinkley mean for Sizewell C?

Work is underway at Hinkley Point C in Somerset Picture: EDF ENERGY

Time to cast your vote: How election day – and night – could unfold

Will there be drama at the General Election count at Ipswich Corn Exchange? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Change of polling station causes issues for ‘stranded’ residents

Suffolk residents have been struggling to get to their designated polling station Picture: GREGG BROWN

Restriction zone still in effect after bird flu discovered on farm

The restriction zone around a Suffolk farm after an outbreak of bird flu was detected with 27,000 poultry set to be culled. Picture: OS DATA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists