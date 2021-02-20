News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

7 of Suffolk’s most interesting trees

Author Picture Icon

Danielle Lett

Published: 10:00 AM February 20, 2021   
Old Knobbley tree in Mistley.

Old Knobbley tree in Mistley. - Credit: Archant

The Horror Tree, Stowlangtoft 

If you’re ever in the grounds of Stowlangtoft Hall after dark, be sure to look out for the infamous Horror Tree. At around 70 feet tall, this impressive beech tree is aptly named due to its horrifying face-like appearance – complete with creepy eyes and open mouth. So creepy in fact, you’d easily be forgiven for thinking this tree had come straight out of a Disney or Harry Potter film thanks its haunting and eerie formation.

Stowlangtoft's infamous beech tree - complete with scary face 

Stowlangtoft's infamous beech tree - complete with scary face - Credit: Archant

The Shakespearean Memorial Tree, Ipswich 

Located within Christchurch Park’s arboretum is The Shakespearean Memorial Tree – a blue atlas cedar that was planted back in 1864 in order to commemorate the 300th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s birthday.  

Old Knobbley, Mistley  

You may also want to watch:

Just over the county lines in North Essex, Old Knobbley is thought to date back to the 13th century. At over 13 feet tall and 36 feet wide, the tree, which is situated in Mistley Furze Hills, has a fascinating history.  

Many believe the tree acted a sanctuary for witches in the 17th century, as the area was famously home to Matthew ‘Witch-Finder General’ Hopkins who lived in nearby Manningtree, and it is thought those who were accused of witchcraft would find shelter in its crack and crevices. More recently, the area was used by the British Army as a station during the First World War - and Old Knobbley was one of the only trees in the vicinity to survive, as many were cut down for their wood.  

Old Knobbley tree in Mistley

Old Knobbley in Mistley - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Nolan and Jackson understood to be furious at Lambert's 'let down the club' claims
  2. 2 Family's tribute to 'loving' Sophie after A14 crash
  3. 3 Lambert to meet Evans next week to discuss club structure comments
  1. 4 'They've let the club down' - Lambert makes vague accusations about exiled duo Jackson and Nolan
  2. 5 16 Suffolk towns to get rapid Covid test facilities - here's where
  3. 6 Book Covid jab now and don't wait for invitation letter, over-65s urged
  4. 7 'It's a big ship to turn around... but I'm not a quitter' - Lambert on Oxford United visit
  5. 8 At least 7,000 more people join shielding list in Suffolk
  6. 9 Infection rates in Suffolk drop below 100 cases per 100,000 people
  7. 10 Free spirit van couple spent months locked down on Suffolk driveway

Gospel Oak, Polstead 

Unfortunately no longer growing, Gospel Oak in Polstead was one of Suffolk’s most iconic veteran trees. The now-dead tree stands between the church and Polstead Hall, and has longstanding connections to local folklore and legend. Reportedly, Anglo-Saxon missionary St Cedd would preach under the tree in around 653AD. A common feature in Anglo-Saxon villages, gospel oaks would often be located at crossroads, boundaries and other spots of importance, and would be used as shrines for praying.  

When Polstead’s gospel oak sadly collapsed in 1953, it was discovered through the process of dendrochronology that the tree had over 1,400 growth rings within – meaning historians have been able to work out it would have been at least 100 years old during the reign of King Anna of East Anglia. Nearby the old tree is a descendant tree which has since been used as the location of an annual church service held by St Mary’s Church – carrying on the tradition of St Cedd.  

Captain’s Wood Veteran Oak, Sudbourne 

Captain’s Wood is a 62-acre ancient woodland in Sudbourne, and is home to a variety of wildlife including deer, bats and barn owls. However, another attraction within this nature reserve is the forest’s impressive veteran pollard oak tree.  

At an estimated 32-feet tall, the Captain’s Wood veteran oak supports several species of fungi who depend on the slowly rotting heartwood. A veteran tree generally refers to a tree that typically has reached a point in its lifespan where it’s no longer growing and is past its useful commercial life – but still provides a key habitat for local flora and fauna. 

Captain’s Wood's veteran oak supports several species of fungi who depend on the tree's slowly rotting heartwood

Captain’s Wood's veteran oak supports several species of fungi who depend on the tree's slowly rotting heartwood - Credit: Steve Aylward

The Tree Party Oak, Ickworth 

Home to over 1,800 acres of parkland and sprawling gardens, Ickworth Park near Bury St Edmunds is where you will find one of the county’s oldest oak trees. Quaintly dubbed the Tea Party Oak, this natural wonder gets its nickname from when local children used to gather and have tea parties beneath its towering, gnarled stature. Thought to be over 700 years old, this impressive oak has a diameter of over nine metres. 

The Tea Party Oak in Ickworth

The Tea Party Oak in Ickworth - Credit: National Trust Images

Christchurch’s Park yew tree, Ipswich 

Just a stone’s throw away from the park’s cenotaph is a six-hundred-year-old English yew tree that towers over the grounds. It is thought that the historic tree has been stood there since Henry V’s reign which began in the late 13th century, and is believed to be older than Christchurch Mansion, which was built in 1548. 

Do you have a favourite tree that didn’t make the list? Share your stories and pictures with danielle.lett@archant.co.uk 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crews at the scene of the fire

Updated

15 fire crews called to blaze at British Sugar factory

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed the A14 between Rougham and Beyton due to an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman in her 20s dies after A14 collision

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Explained - who is included in new shielding list

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Paul Lambert, in a downbeat mood during his post-match interviews at Plymouth Argyle, despite a 2-1 away win. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football

'It's limp wristed and lightweight' - Simon Jordan slams Paul Lambert...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus