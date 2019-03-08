Sukey is reaching for the stars after surprise GCSE success

A Woodbridge teenager was surprised and relieved as she achieved better than expected GCSE grades today.

Sukey Bathgate was one of the highest performers at Farlingaye School, achieving 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s (the equivalent of A and A* grades), securing her place at sixth form.

Sukey, from Woodbridge, said: "I didn't want to think about whether I would achieve any 9s, I was just hoping that I would get 7 or above.

"That's what I was aiming for really and that's what was predicted for me so it's really nice to get above that."

Sukey, who has an interest in astronomy, is reaching for the stars when it comes to her future career and said: "I want to join the sixth form so I've now got the grades to be able to do that.

"I will be studying maths, physics, psychology and music."

Sukey has been greatly involved in the school choir during her time at Farlingaye, and she plays the cello as well as the piano.

She couldn't wait to let her relatives know how she got on and said after opening her results: "I am really pleased with my results. I did really well. I've got lots of phone calls to make, especially to my grandparents."