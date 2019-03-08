E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sukey is reaching for the stars after surprise GCSE success

PUBLISHED: 14:41 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 22 August 2019

Year 11 pupil Sukey Bathgate excelled in her GCSE exams and was delighted with her results. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Year 11 pupil Sukey Bathgate excelled in her GCSE exams and was delighted with her results. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Archant

A Woodbridge teenager was surprised and relieved as she achieved better than expected GCSE grades today.

Sukey Bathgate was one of the highest performers at Farlingaye School, achieving 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s (the equivalent of A and A* grades), securing her place at sixth form.

Sukey, from Woodbridge, said: "I didn't want to think about whether I would achieve any 9s, I was just hoping that I would get 7 or above.

You may also want to watch:

"That's what I was aiming for really and that's what was predicted for me so it's really nice to get above that."

Sukey, who has an interest in astronomy, is reaching for the stars when it comes to her future career and said: "I want to join the sixth form so I've now got the grades to be able to do that.

"I will be studying maths, physics, psychology and music."

Sukey has been greatly involved in the school choir during her time at Farlingaye, and she plays the cello as well as the piano.

She couldn't wait to let her relatives know how she got on and said after opening her results: "I am really pleased with my results. I did really well. I've got lots of phone calls to make, especially to my grandparents."

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Several miles of traffic as oil spill closes A14

An oil spillage has closed the A14 eastbound near Woolpit. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I have no issues with my hamstring... I’m nearly ready to go’ - Keane close to Ipswich Town return

Will Keane is back at Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

Is northern bypass ‘dead in the water’ after second MP joins fight against new road?

Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey has joined the opposition to a northern bypass for Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT

Child taken to hospital after being hit by beachside road train

A girl has been hit by a beachside road train in Clacton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Is work experience too difficult for youngsters to find?

Ian Carr, chief executive of Ipswich�s Prettys, believes businesses must do more to support young people throughwork experience. Photo: Archant/ Prettys.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists