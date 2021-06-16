Published: 1:15 PM June 16, 2021

Andy King, Chair of Sulsar receiving the keys to the donated van from Interim Chief Fire Officer Dan Fearn. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

The team which helps emergency services look for missing people across Suffolk has been given fresh equipment by the fire service to enable it to reach emergencies more easily.

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (Sulsar) received a new Water Rescue vehicle. This is the second the fire service has been able to donate to them - the first was a command and control van back in 2016.

The keys to the water rescue van were handed over with 20 dry suits which will be used when searching the banks of water courses for missing vulnerable people.

Dan Fearn, Interim Chief Fire Officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I’m pleased that once again Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been able show its support to Sulsar.

“By donating a second vehicle and the dry suits, we can support Sulsar to continue with the vital work they do in assisting the emergency services in local responses.”

Andy King, chair of Sulsar, said: “Once again we greatly thank Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service for their support of the team and their generous donations of the van and dry suits.

“With an ever-expanding team, financing new equipment is always very difficult, their donation ensures that our water teams can continue to assist SFRS for the foreseeable future. The joint training and working together further cements what is already a strong team bond.”