Ceremony marks official opening of search team’s new base

15 March, 2019 - 16:00
Andy King, Chairman of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) with volunteers outside their new headquarters. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Andy King, Chairman of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) with volunteers outside their new headquarters. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Volunteers, sponsors and guests attended a special ceremony to officially open the new headquarters for Suffolk’s specialist search and rescue team.

Andy King, Chairman of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR). Picture: Neil Didsbury

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) is celebrating its new home behind the Stag Café at Haughley, near Stowmarket, following a number donations from business and private individuals.

SULSAR, which is a registered charity and receives no government or emergency services funding, has been involved with a number of high-profile searches in the county, including the search for missing airman Corrie McKeague.

The new premises will allow SULSAR to house all of its equipment under one roof, enabling search volunteers to mobilise at a moment’s notice.

The team of volunteers help the emergency services find vulnerable adults and children.

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) assist the emergency services in locating missing people across the region. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Andy King, chairman of SULSAR, thanked all those people who had been involved.

“It’s been a bit of a slog to get here, but we are finally there and it feels good,” he said.

“The new building enables us to have all our equipment in one place and that really improves the way we can function.

“There has been an awful lot of people involved but without TMJ [Taylor Made Joinery] and Glenn Lebbon, who owns the land, it wouldn’t have happened.”

The SULSAR van ready for action. Picture: Neil Didsbury

MORE: Search charity celebrates 20th anniversary

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore and the High Sheriff of Suffolk George Vestey were among the guests at the ceremony on Friday.

Mr Passmore awarded £16,745 from the PCC’s Safer Suffolk Fund to purchase four hand-held thermal imaging cameras which are now used in searches for missing people.

“I am very pleased to be able to attend the opening of SULSAR’s new headquarters,” Mr Passmore said. “They work very closely with the constabulary and do an absolutely fantastic job.

“We were pleased to be able to fund the new search cameras, which enable them to work more effectively.

“I was lucky enough to attend their 20th anniversary dinner before Christmas and the level of commitment of the volunteers is amazing.

“They go out in all weathers, day or night, to look for missing people and their work deserves proper recognition.”

For more information, including how to volunteer, visit www.sulsar.org.uk

