Search and rescue volunteers complete fundraising stretcher push

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM June 26, 2022
Members of SULSAR complete their fundraising stretcher push from Lowestoft to Felixstowe.

Members of SULSAR after they completed their fundraising stretcher push from Lowestoft to Felixstowe - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Volunteers from a Suffolk search and rescue team pushed a stretcher nearly 60 miles along the county's coastline to raise vital funds for the charity. 

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) finds vulnerable missing people from around the county and beyond, and the team has been involved in several high-profile investigations

Members of SULSAR complete their fundraising stretcher push from Lowestoft to Felixstowe.

The volunteers arrived at Felixstowe Pier on Sunday morning - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The group of volunteers began their fundraising trek on Saturday, setting off from Lowestoft and walking along the Suffolk coastal path before arriving at Felixstowe Pier on Sunday morning. 

The team carried an 80kg training mannequin on a special purpose rescue stretcher throughout the journey. 

The aim of the walk was to raise funds for the charity, which has its main base near Stowmarket, as well as raising awareness of mental health and to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

Members of SULSAR complete their fundraising stretcher push from Lowestoft to Felixstowe.

Volunteers with the Sharon Harkin, mayor of Felixstowe, on Sunday - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The organisation, which attended 70 call-outs in Suffolk last year, is a registered charity and is funded entirely from donations and grants to carry out its life-saving work. 

To donate, click here to visit SULSAR's website.

Lowestoft News
Felixstowe News
Stowmarket News

