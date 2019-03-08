Could last year's hottest temperatures be beaten?

With temperatures set to soar into the mid 30s this week, could there be a chance of breaking last year's records?

New information has come in and the top temperature of #Summer2018 is now 35.6C recorded on the 27th July at Felsham in #Suffolk ☀️ pic.twitter.com/FF2ToWINZH — Met Office (@metoffice) September 1, 2018

A heatwave has brought summer sunshine snd sizzling temperatures to Suffolk and north Essex as schools across the region break-up for the summer holiday.

Temperatures have already topped 30C in the county, with 30.5C being recorded in Cavendish on Monday, making the Suffolk village the hottest place in the county.

So far, the highest recorded temperature in Suffolk was in Santon Downham on Tuesday where the mercury rose to a 32C - several degrees off last year's records.

But while last year's heatwave lasted weeks, forecasters believe there is a chance this spell of fine weather could top last year's highest recorded temperatures.

In Suffolk, last year's highest recorded temperature of 35.6C was recorded in Felsham on July 27 - although that record could well be topped by across the county, Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said.

"We're looking at temperatures of 35C," he said. "Although we could possibly see temperatures of 36C in some parts of Suffolk.

"But it all depends on clouds. Monday and Tuesday have been very hot as we've experienced full strength sunshine - so if the clouds stay away we could see temperatures of up to 36C."

Mr Holley added north Essex will see similar temperatures to west Suffolk, although parts of the county closer to London could see temperatures of 37 or 38C. The capital could be even hotter.

With temperatures hotter than the seasonal averages, health professionals have reminded the public how to stay safe and healthy, including staying out of the sun where possible, using sun cream and keeping hydrated by drinking water.

In addition to keeping yourself safe, Long Melford GP Dr Christopher Browning stressed the importance of looking out for others.

Dr Browning said: "Thirdly, have a check on your elderly neighbours. People can simply die in the heat because they can't get out.

"The death rate goes up in this kind of weather."

Further advice has come from the fire service, with field fires becoming an increasingly pressing issue in the summer months.

The heatwave is said to have been caused by warm air coming up from Spain and the Mediterranean.