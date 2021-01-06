Published: 1:22 PM January 6, 2021

As the third lockdown starts to bite, helped by the long dark days and chill winter weather, it’s easy to feel trapped and it’s all too easy to become a little stir crazy.

It doesn’t take much for the mind to slip to thoughts of summer and the freewheeling fun of attending music festivals across Suffolk. It is usually about this time of year that plans are made and tickets bought for the summer events but this year is surrounded with a lot of uncertainty, so we asked the biggest players about their plans as Covid vaccines are beginning to be rolled out.

Newmarket Nights, 2021

Staged by the Jockey Club Live, this annual festival is once again planning to stage some major names. A spokesman for the event said that the series of summer concerts is still expected to go ahead and there is a meeting on Friday which will explore possibility of booking some extra acts.

The line-up so far includes: The Script on June 18; Rick Astley on June 25; Bryan Ferry on July 16; Tom Jones on July 23; Olly Murs on July 30 and Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics on August 23.

Jess Glynne performing for fans at Thetford Forest this summer as part of their Forest Live concert series - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Thetford Forest Concerts, 2021

Hosted by the Forestry Commission at High Lodge, this annual series of high profile concerts are also planned to go ahead this summer. A spokesman said: “We are still planning for Forest Live 2021 and look forward to some great, safe concerts in spectacular woodland locations across the country including Thetford Forest. We are keeping in touch with the latest government advice and if anything changes that affects our concerts, we will publish information on our website and contact ticket holders directly. For more information check out our website: www.forestryengland.uk/music”

The line-up so far includes: Rag'n'Bone Man on June 17; Keane on June 18; Madness on June 19 and Jess Glynne on June 20.

Bury Festival, Bury St Edmunds, May 2021

Plans for this year’s event are still undecided. Staged by West Suffolk Council at The Apex and at various venues across the town including St Edmundsbury Cathedral, a decision will be taken shortly after consultations with government and health officials. The early summer event was cancelled last year because of the first lockdown.

Latitude looks set to go ahead this summer with Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Snow Patrol topping the bill - Credit: Megan Aldous

Latitude, Henham Park, near Southwold.

Latitude still looks to be going ahead. Tickets are still being advertised on the event’s website but we have yet to receive a response to our inquiries about whether the event is still going ahead after further lockdown measures were announced this week.

The music and arts festival is scheduled to run from July 22-25 and the line-up includes Lewis Capaldi, Bastille, First Aid Kit and Snow Patrol.

You may also want to watch:

Moments, contemporary art exhibition, Bury St Edmunds

Bury St Edmunds Moyse’s Hall will still be playing host to one of the most groundbreaking contemporary art exhibitions this year but the dates have been moved because of the latest Covid lockdown.

The exhibition will showcase some of the most exciting and renowned modern art and will feature work by Banksy, Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, Rachel List and the Connor Brothers. The exhibition will now open on May 2 and run until September 30.