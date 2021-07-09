Free outdoor concerts part of busiest ever Summer at Snape

Published: 7:00 PM July 9, 2021

Roger Wright said this year's Summer at Snape would be a "wonderful and diverse" celebration of music - Credit: Matt Jolly

Visitors will be able to enjoy more than 60 events at Summer at Snape starting later this month - Britten Pears Arts' busiest ever summer holiday season.

With Covid restrictions set to be removed, a packed five weeks of events at Snape Maltings and The Red House, Aldeburgh, has been announced.

Summer at Snape will run from July 23 to August 31 with a wide variety of events including 30 evenings of music in Snape Maltings Concert Hall and a new temporary Dome Stage in the Maltings' grounds hosting 30 free early evening performances featuring a hugely eclectic line-up.

Roger Wright, chief executive of Britten Pears Arts, said: "After helping lead the way in re-starting events with live audiences in August 2020, we are now excited to be able to be able to offer such a wonderful and diverse celebration of music.

Bessie Turner will be performing at the Dome Stage at Snape Maltings - Credit: Nick Butcher

"Our two series of outdoor and indoor events are aimed at sharing the joy of brilliant live music with everyone, and we hope to welcome to Snape Maltings many people who have never been here before."

For the first time Britten Pears Arts will presents a series of outdoor concerts at Snape Maltings. The Dome Stage will host the events from July 23 to August 30 on Wednesdays to Sundays (and Bank Holiday Monday). All events are free, but booking is essential.

Performances start at 5.30pm, lasting approximately 60 minutes.

Highlights include MOBO-nominated saxophonist Camilla George, a collision of East European and Middle Eastern musical traditions from The Turbans, acclaimed electric guitarist Justin Adams (lead guitar with Robert Plant) playing with gimbri player Mohammed Errebbaa, samba and Afro-Latin funk from The Fontanas, ex-Bellowhead fiddler Sam Sweeney, and alt-pop from Suffolk’s quickly rising singer-songwriter Bessie Turner.

The London Symphony Orchestra will be appearing at Snape Concert Hall - Credit: Richard Cannon

The events at the Snape Maltings Concert Hall include world-class artists, bands and orchestras from across the worlds of classical, jazz, rock and pop, and folk music.

Among many highlights are singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, one of Rolling Stone magazine’s Top 20 Guitarists of All Time, Richard Thompson, who treats the Snape audience to an acoustic set, and ‘UK soul queen’ Mica Paris, who mixes classic hits such as ‘Oh Happy Day’ and ‘Something Inside (So Strong)’ and original songs from her latest album, Gospel.

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright will be performing at Summer at Snape - Credit: Alex Fairfull

International stars of the classical world include the Jess Gillam Ensemble, London Symphony Orchestra with Sir Simon Rattle and the London Philharmonic Orchestra with Alpesh Chauhan, while the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra opens the series with a programme of great film music.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy exhibitions, river trips, walks, cafés, the new River View Restaurant, and shops at Snape Maltings and the Britten and Pears' museum, art collections, beautiful gardens and an exhibition at the Red House.

For information including full line-up, booking, food and drink options on site, and Britten Pears Arts’ free shuttle bus service, click here.



