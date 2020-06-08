E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:08 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 08 June 2020

Would you send your child to summer school in Suffolk to help them catch up on work missed as a result of coronavirus? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Would you send your child to summer school in Suffolk to help them catch up on work missed as a result of coronavirus? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Summer schools are being considered as a possible measure to help youngsters disrupted by the coronavirus crisis. Would you send your child if they were launched here in Suffolk?

MPs have been assessing the impact of Covid-19 on education in the UK, with the Department for Education looking at summer schools as a means of helping disadvantaged pupils and those who may have struggled to make progress learning at home under lockdown.

It is understood that retired teachers and Ofsted inspectors could be utilised to help run those schools throughout the summer holidays.

While no firm plans have yet been confirmed, children’s commissioner Anne Longfield has warned that they will need to be announced within the next two weeks to ensure preparations can be made.

Many schools remained open to teach vulnerable children and those of key workers, with more primary schools opening their doors to Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils from Monday last week.

More: A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

We’re asking Suffolk parents, if summer schools were laid on in your area would you send your child?

Take part in our poll and share your thoughts with us.

You can also email us your views on the idea here.

More: ‘This is what we feared’ – Education expert on school’s closure after suspected coronavirus case

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

