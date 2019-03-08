Crafts market day in Bury St Edmunds

Arts and craft makers will be demonstrating their skills at a summer mini market in Bury St Edmunds.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy a mix of arts and crafts stalls at the Summer Special Sunday Mini Market including furniture makers, printmakers, ceramicists, jewellers and textile artists and learn some of the skills involved on Sunday July 28 from 10am to 4pm around Cornhill in the town centre.

There will also be children's entertainment and a selection of regular market stalls to buy from.

It has been organised by West Suffolk Council and Bury St Edmunds Market Traders, along with community artist Lou Gridley.

Peter Stevens, West Suffolk Council cabinet member responsible for the markets, said: "We have a wealth of talented artists and craft makers in the local area. This is a chance to see them in action, learn from their skills and buy some great gifts and art work."

The council is to launch a free training programme for entrepreneurs looking to start-up a market trading business.

To register an interest email Lou Gridley.