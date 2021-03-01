News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Drama about Suffolk's Summerhill School back on TV as centenary approaches

Paul Geater

Published: 11:30 AM March 1, 2021   
Summerhill School, Leiston.

Summerhill School, Leiston is celebrating its centenary this year. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As Suffolk's world-famous Summerhill School prepares to celebrate its centenary this year, a popular drama based on events at the school has been re-released on Amazon Prime.

Summerhill was made in 2008 by CBBC and was a dramatisation of events in the late 1990s when Ofsted inspectors produced a report which threatened the continued existence of the school in Leiston.

The school challenged the report - and eventually the case went to the High Court in London where an agreement was reached which protected the school and its democratic principles that gives all pupils and staff a say in how it is run.

Summerhill pupils at Leiston Film Theatre

Pupils from Summerhill went to see a big-screen version of the TV drama in 2008. - Credit: Archant

The four-part CBBC programme was recognised by BAFTA and a special showing of the whole drama was arranged on the big screen of the Leiston Film Theatre for members of the school and their friends.

Summerhill was founded by educationalist A. S. Neill in Germany in 1921, moved to Leiston in 1927 and achieved worldwide fame as the school where the pupils decide democratically on the rules they follow - and where attendance in class is voluntary.

Summerhill can be seen on Amazon Prime.


