Temperatures climb as chances of thunderstorms also rise in coming days

23 June, 2019 - 05:30
Enjoying the summer sun at Snape Maltings Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Enjoying the summer sun at Snape Maltings Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk looks set for another warm and sunny day to round off the weekend - but forecasters are warning of heavy thunderstorms and humidity to come.

The outlook remains bright for Sunday, with sunshine predicted throughout the morning - after any mist or fog patches have cleared - and temperatures reaching possible highs of 27C.

Dry and bright conditions prevail into the afternoon, but with some likelihood of cloud, and a cool breeze nearer the coast.

Monday brings the chance of isolated storms between bright and sunny spells.

On Tuesday, thunderstorms could turn severe.

Met Office weather warnings for thunder and sudden rain showers are in place for Monday and Tuesday - meaning a chance of power cuts to homes and businesses, as well as a chance of flash flooding and road closures.

Early indications suggest Wednesday will be largely bright and humid.

