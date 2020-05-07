Did you see striking ‘sun halo’ across skies of Suffolk?

Colin Hullis took this photo of the 'sun halo' from his home in north-east Ipswich. Picture: COLIN HULLIS Archant

People looking to Suffolk’s skies during today’s bright sunshine might have noticed something a little more unusual - with a striking halo ring seen around the sun.

Decent sun halo out there this lunchtime pic.twitter.com/d7vzpVSWRs — Dan Holley (@danholley_) May 7, 2020

A “sun halo” is caused by a reflection of light through ice particles suspended within the clouds, causing a ring of light to appear around the sun.

They are sometimes called 22-degree halos by scientists, because the ring has a radius of approximately 22 degrees around the sun.

The unusual sight could be seen across the skies of East Anglia on Thursday, with Weatherquest meterologist Tweeting a picture of what he described as a “decent sun halo out there this lunchtime”.

And Colin Hullis took a photo of a very clearly visible ring from the window of his home in north-east Ipswich around the same time.

