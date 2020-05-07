E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Did you see striking ‘sun halo’ across skies of Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 18:19 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 07 May 2020

Colin Hullis took this photo of the 'sun halo' from his home in north-east Ipswich. Picture: COLIN HULLIS

Colin Hullis took this photo of the 'sun halo' from his home in north-east Ipswich. Picture: COLIN HULLIS

Archant

People looking to Suffolk’s skies during today’s bright sunshine might have noticed something a little more unusual - with a striking halo ring seen around the sun.

A “sun halo” is caused by a reflection of light through ice particles suspended within the clouds, causing a ring of light to appear around the sun.

You may also want to watch:

They are sometimes called 22-degree halos by scientists, because the ring has a radius of approximately 22 degrees around the sun.

The unusual sight could be seen across the skies of East Anglia on Thursday, with Weatherquest meterologist Tweeting a picture of what he described as a “decent sun halo out there this lunchtime”.

And Colin Hullis took a photo of a very clearly visible ring from the window of his home in north-east Ipswich around the same time.

■ Did you see the sun halo? Email your pictures to us here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How can you celebrate the VE Day anniversary across Suffolk and Essex?

Some homes already have bunting up to celebrate the VE Day anniversary. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters tackling huge undergrowth fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue are attending a huge fire on the county border this afternoon Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Police investigating alleged rape in car park

St John's car park in Colchester in Southway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pictures show extent of huge fire damage in Thetford

Crews were called to deal with a blaze near in Thetford Forest Picture BRANDON FIRE STATION

Our unsung heroes - from teenager making PPE to foodbank volunteers

Thomas Walker, 16, has created visors for the NHS at home Picture: MATTHEW WALKER
Drive 24