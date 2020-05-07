Did you see striking ‘sun halo’ across skies of Suffolk?
PUBLISHED: 18:19 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 07 May 2020
People looking to Suffolk’s skies during today’s bright sunshine might have noticed something a little more unusual - with a striking halo ring seen around the sun.
A “sun halo” is caused by a reflection of light through ice particles suspended within the clouds, causing a ring of light to appear around the sun.
They are sometimes called 22-degree halos by scientists, because the ring has a radius of approximately 22 degrees around the sun.
The unusual sight could be seen across the skies of East Anglia on Thursday, with Weatherquest meterologist Tweeting a picture of what he described as a “decent sun halo out there this lunchtime”.
And Colin Hullis took a photo of a very clearly visible ring from the window of his home in north-east Ipswich around the same time.
