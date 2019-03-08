Dedham's Sun Inn named best pub in Essex

The Sun Inn at Dedham on the Suffolk and Essex border has been named in a national pub award. Picture: SUN INN Sun Inn

A popular country pub is in the running to become one of the region’s best after being named the top watering hole in Essex.

The Sun Inn pub, in Dedham High Street, is now in the running to become of of 15 regional pub winners at the National Pub and Bar Awards in London.

The pub's independent owner Piers Baker, who took the business over 16 years ago and gave it a significant £150,000 refurbishment last year, said it was a great honour to be chosen as the best pub in Essex.

He said: “It's recognition of the work we have done to make The Sun a convivial and welcoming place for locals and visitors.

“This is thanks to our hard working teams both front of house and in the kitchen, led by head chef Jack Levine.”

The 15th century coaching inn will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London on Wednesday, May 22 – hosted by restaurant critic Jay Rayner.