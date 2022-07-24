Gallery

After two years of covid cancellations, perfect weather greeted the return of the Felixstowe Carnival for a two-day celebration of Heroes and Villains over the weekend.

Organisers couldn't believe their luck with the weather that brought out thousands to enjoy all the fun of the seaside for a perfect summer weekend.

Carnival chair Julie Bellamy was ecstatic about the return.

She said: "The one thing we can't plan for is the weather. But it's been perfect. It was warm and cloudy in the morning when we were setting up but the sun came out for the parade and brought out the crowds.

"And it wasn't too hot like earlier this week. It's been wonderful."

After two years of cancellations, organisers had had a lot of time to think about the first Felixstowe Carnival since 2019.

Ms Bellamy said: "It takes about a year to organise so we have been getting things together for a long time - and it is great to see it all come together like this.

"There are thousands of people out to see the parade and now to watch the bands we've got playing. As I'm standing here looking over towards the stage there are people everywhere. I can't see any grass!"

The theme brought out all types of heroes and villains - from St George fighting the dragon and Ursula from the Little Mermaid to firefighters, police officers and coastguards.

The music and family fun continued all day Saturday - and with fine weather promised for another great day on Sunday it all seemed like the perfect start to the long summer holidays.

