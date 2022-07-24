News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Perfect weather greets the return of Felixstowe Carnival

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 7:00 AM July 24, 2022
Felixstowe Carnival procession taking place on Sea Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

The ultimate hero? St George was the star of the carnival parade. - Credit: Danielle Booden

After two years of covid cancellations, perfect weather greeted the return of the Felixstowe Carnival for a two-day celebration of Heroes and Villains over the weekend.

Felixstowe Carnival procession

Felixstowe Carnival procession taking place on Sea Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Organisers couldn't believe their luck with the weather that brought out thousands to enjoy all the fun of the seaside for a perfect summer weekend.

Felixstowe Carnival procession

Felixstowe Carnival procession taking place on Sea Road - Credit: Danielle Booden

Carnival chair Julie Bellamy was ecstatic about the return.

She said: "The one thing we can't plan for is the weather. But it's been perfect. It was warm and cloudy in the morning when we were setting up but the sun came out for the parade and brought out the crowds.

"And it wasn't too hot like earlier this week. It's been wonderful."

Felixstowe Carnival procession

Felixstowe Carnival procession taking place on Sea Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

After two years of cancellations, organisers had had a lot of time to think about the first Felixstowe Carnival since 2019.

People enjoying Felixstowe Carnival.

People enjoying Felixstowe Carnival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Bellamy said: "It takes about a year to organise so we have been getting things together for a long time - and it is great to see it all come together like this.

Felixstowe Carnival procession

Felixstowe Carnival procession taking place on Sea Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's draw at Millwall played out
  2. 2 Body found in search of 21-year-old man
  3. 3 17-month-old with rare Uncontrollable Hair Syndrome living in Suffolk
  1. 4 McKenna's on Millwall draw, duo's absence and transfer latest
  2. 5 'One of the worst I've seen': Anger as road blocked with fly-tipped rubbish
  3. 6 Suffolk pub's beer garden named one of the best in the UK
  4. 7 Questions to be answered with first appearances possible at Millwall
  5. 8 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Millwall draw
  6. 9 Caravan fire spreads to nearby garages in suspected arson attack
  7. 10 Hospital staff to lose free parking, hot drinks and evening meals

"There are thousands of people out to see the parade and now to watch the bands we've got playing. As I'm standing here looking over towards the stage there are people everywhere. I can't see any grass!"

People enjoying Felixstowe Carnival

Crowds gathered to listen to the live music at the carnival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The theme brought out all types of heroes and villains - from St George fighting the dragon and Ursula from the Little Mermaid to firefighters, police officers and coastguards.

Felixstowe Carnival procession

Disney villain Ursula took her place in the carnival parade. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The music and family fun continued all day Saturday - and with fine weather promised for another great day on Sunday it all seemed like the perfect start to the long summer holidays.

People enjoying Felixstowe Carnival procession

People enjoying Felixstowe Carnival procession as it heads down Sea Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Felixstowe Carnival procession

The look of concentration! Felixstowe Carnival procession taking place on Sea Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Felixstowe Carnival procession taking place on Sea Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Felixstowe Carnival procession taking place on Sea Road - Credit: Danielle Booden

Felixstowe Carnival procession

All the better to see you with . . . The villainous wolf with its eyes on Red Riding Hood in Felixstowe! - Credit: Danielle Booden

Felixstowe Carnival procession

Lifesavers taking part in the Felixstowe Carnival procession. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Felixstowe Carnival procession

Felixstowe Carnival procession taking place on Sea Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Serena Grant

Serena Grant performing at Felixstowe Carnival - the music carried on until the evening. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Felixstowe Carnival procession

Modern day heroes like the fire service took part in the pararde. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Felixstowe Carnival procession

The look of concentration! Felixstowe Carnival procession taking place on Sea Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Anthony Taylor was jailed for 16 years

Chelmsford Crown Court

Boat builder jailed for 16 years after admitting raping child

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina punches the air after the game.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Town have other irons in the fire as Celina saga continues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A packed Portman Road ready to welcome the teams onto the pitch ahead of the game.

Football | News

Big Bolton crowd expected as Blues fans sell out season's first away end

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Crooked House is one of Lavenham's most iconic buildings

What's inside Suffolk's wonkiest house?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon