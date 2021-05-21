News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran becomes UK's wealthiest young musician in Sunday Times Rich List

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:54 AM May 21, 2021    Updated: 12:17 PM May 21, 2021
Ed Sheeran has added to his net worth in the last year - despite taking a break from music - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran added £20million to his net worth in the last year and is now the wealthiest young musician in the UK.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2021 has revealed the 'Shape of You' singer is worth £220m, despite taking a year-long break from his career.

The Sunday Times said Sheeran "chose a perfect year for time off the road" after the Covid pandemic hit the music industry, but noted his extensive back catalogue ensured royalties kept flowing in.

The newspaper added: "Sheeran also has more Spotify followers - 73 million - than any other artist, and is proof that despite the testimonies delivered to a select committee this year regarding the paucity of payment from the streamers, if you are a really popular pop star all streams will lead to a vast ocean of money."

The 30-year-old is the joint ninth-richest musician on the list, with Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell in the top spot with a net worth of £820m.

Sheeran announced on Christmas Eve 2019 that he was planning to take a break from his career after his record-breaking Divide tour ended in Ipswich.

The singer, who lives near Framlingham, ended his hiatus with the release of new track 'Afterglow' last December.

He also welcomed his daughter, Lyra, with his wife Cherry Seaborn last September and recently revealed he is the new shirt sponsor of boyhood club Ipswich Town.

