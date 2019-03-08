Rich list reveals East Anglia's wealthiest people

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

East Anglia's richest person saw her wealth increase by £1.408billion in the last year, according to the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List which is published at the weekend.

The Earl of Iveagh remains third on the list of East Anglia's wealthiest people Picture: ANDY ABBOTT The Earl of Iveagh remains third on the list of East Anglia's wealthiest people Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Kirsten Rausing - a member of the Jockey Club who runs two stud farms in Suffolk - tops the list with a whopping personal wealth of £12.256bn.

The increase puts more than £10bn between her and her nearest competition in the region.

The Swedish-born 66-year-old has bred the last two winners of the Hong Kong Cup, Time Warp and Glorious Forever racing to victory in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

They were bred at Rausing's Lanwades stud in Newmarket, and are among 1,600 winners she has had in the past 20 years.

However, Rausing's wealth stems not from horses but from packaging. Ruben Rausing, Kirsten's grandfather, founded the Tetra Pak packaging giant in 1951, which became Tetra Laval under the guidance of his sons, Gad, Kirsten's father, and Hans Rausing.

Jon Hunt is the second richest person in East Anglia Picture: PA ARCHIVE Jon Hunt is the second richest person in East Anglia Picture: PA ARCHIVE

Jon Hunt, 65, who owns Heveningham Hall near Halesworth, remains second, but his total wealth of £1.4bn did not increase from last year.

Having co-founded estate agent Foxtons in 1981, Mr Hunt sold the business for £375m in 2007, a commercial success repeated last year with the sale of his Cannon Green office block netting him £120m.

The Earl of Iveagh has had a good year and remains the third richest in East Anglia, up £51m this year.

The family estate at Elveden Hall in Suffolk is home of the biggest lowland farm in the UK, producing mainly potatoes and onions.

Iveagh, 49, who is better known as Ned, leads the Guinness family and their Burhill Group organisation, which operates 22 golf courses.

It's been a disastrous season on the pitch for Ipswich Town, but owner Marcus Evans saw no change in his personal fortune of £800m.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans' wealth has remained at £800m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List Picture: LAURA MCLEOD Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans' wealth has remained at £800m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List Picture: LAURA MCLEOD

The businessman, 55, who originally hails from Walsham-le-Willows, near Bury St Edmunds, founded his company Marcus Evans in 1983 and took over the Blues in 2007.

This week he wrote to fans who have purchased a season ticket for the 2019/20 campaign saying he truly believes the club can repay fans with "entertaining and winning football".

Joining the Town owner with a fortune of £800m - up £70m from last year - is David and Patricia Thompson, owners of Cheveley Park Stud in Newmarket.

Alfie Best, who created Best Holdings, Europe's largest residential mobile home park operator, is up £35m this year to £285m and 14th place on the list.

The firm runs the 49-year-old's Wyldecrest Parks brand, an Essex-based company owning 75 holiday and caravan parks, and reported £143.5m in net assets, up more than £100m on the previous year.

Mike Lynch is seventh in the Sunday Times Rich List for East Anglia Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Mike Lynch is seventh in the Sunday Times Rich List for East Anglia Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Entering the regional top 20 this year are James and Selina Hopkins, ranked 13th with an increase in wealth of £108m.

Hopkins, 59, owns the Suffolk-based housebuilder Hopkins Homes with wife Selina, 45. The firm is valued at £275m, and saw assets rise by nearly £26m to £116.1m in 2017-18.

Another new entry is Sir Michael Marshall, edging into 20th place with a £226m fortune, up £76m from last year.

The Marshall empire dates back to 1909, encompassing aerospace, car dealing and property, and the family has a 77% stake in the Cambridge airport-based business worth nearly £193m.

Robert Watts, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: "Although two famous dynasties feature in the top three places in our East Anglia Rich List, the days when the Sunday Times Rich List is dominated by aristocrats and inherited wealth has gone.

"We're seeing more self-made men and women - often from humble roots. East Anglia's wealthiest people include a proud Romany gypsy who was born on the side of a road, someone who grew up in Blitz-ravaged London and a former 'pony boy' who worked on London Underground tube lines.

"We're also finding wealth made in more diverse ways. Industry, finance and property are no longer the only route into the rich list. Vast fortunes are now being built from software, television and baby products."

The 2019 Sunday Times Rich List is published on Sunday, May 12 and charts the wealth of the 1,000 richest people in the UK.

The list is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets or significant shares. It excludes bank accounts.

Richest people in East Anglia 2019

■ 1: Kirsten Rausing - £12.256bn, up £1.408bn

■ 2: Jon Hunt - £1.4bn, no change

■ 3: The Earl of Iveagh and the Guinness family - £973m, up £51m

■ 4: Douw Steyn and family - £900m, no change

■ 5=: Marcus Evans - £800m, no change

■ 5=: David and Patricia Thompson - £800m, up £70m

■ 7: Mike Lynch - £469m, no change

■ 8: Mark Burnett and Roma Downey - £390m, no change

■ 9: Mark Creasey - £387m, up £32m

■ 10: Ray O'Rourke and family - £337m, up £31m

■ 11: Paul Day and family - £325m, up £30m

■ 12: Jonathan Milner - £315m, up £15m

■ 13: James and Selina Hopkins - £293m, up £108m

■ 14: Alfie Best - £285m, up £35m

■ 15: Edward Atkin and family - £267m, no change

■ 16=: Michael Gooch and family - £250m, no change

■ 16=: Andrew Hill and family - £250m, up £57m

■ 16=: Gordon Sanders and family - £250m, up £50m

■ 19: Bill, Tim and Pollyanna Gredley and family - £241m, up £24m

■ 20: Sir Michael Marshall and family - £226m, up £76m