E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bank holiday sunshine - and it’s set to continue, with forecasts of a warm, dry June

PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 25 May 2020

A family enjoying a dip in the sea earlier this month. The hot weather was continuing today. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A family enjoying a dip in the sea earlier this month. The hot weather was continuing today. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

After today’s sunny bank holiday, a long warm, dry spell looks set to continue - with little rainfall expected for East Anglia during June.

Weatherquest, who are based in Norwich, said: “It will be another fine day across the region today, with little in the way of cloud and some long sunny spells.

“Winds will be lighter than yesterday, with gentle onshore breezes developing around the coast”.

It also predicted that highest temperatures will be close to 26C (79F).

Weatherquest forecaster Adam Drury said: “Temperatures are likely to be slightly above average over the next week, although they will be a little bit higher on the coast.

“Generally we are looking at the low 20s C, and then next weekend it may go back up to around 24/25C (75/77F).”

Looking further ahead to the next four weeks, Mr Drury said: “It is looking fairly dry, with not any great amounts of rainfall.”

People going out and about to enjoy the sunshine are being reminded to respect social distancing guidelines and to take particular care if visiting beaches.

READ MORE - ‘Respect beach safety’ warning ahead of bank holiday weekend

The Met Office long-range forecasts currently predict that the weather will be “mostly dry and settled” for most parts of the UK between June 8 and 22, and that temperatures are likely to be close to or above average.

It is difficult for forecasters to say how long the good weather will continue, but the World Health Organisation’s Europe office has said that much of Europe needs to be prepared for a long, hot summer and commented: “Weather services are expecting the coming summer to be warmer and drier than usual in the region.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WATCH: Village’s fitting tribute to much-loved Suffolk farmer

The roads of Hessett were lined with people and tractors as dozens turned out to pay their respects to Suffolk farmer Chris Glass Picture: ARMSTRONG'S INDEPENDENT FUNERAL SERVICE

Most Read

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WATCH: Village’s fitting tribute to much-loved Suffolk farmer

The roads of Hessett were lined with people and tractors as dozens turned out to pay their respects to Suffolk farmer Chris Glass Picture: ARMSTRONG'S INDEPENDENT FUNERAL SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

‘Glimpse into people’s lives’ - photographer captures lockdown life in doorstep portraits

Electra and family at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BECKIE EGAN

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Bank holiday sunshine - and it’s set to continue, with forecasts of a warm, dry June

A family enjoying a dip in the sea earlier this month. The hot weather was continuing today. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Should we really be blaming second home owners during coronavirus crisis?

Southwold beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24