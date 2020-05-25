Bank holiday sunshine - and it’s set to continue, with forecasts of a warm, dry June

A family enjoying a dip in the sea earlier this month. The hot weather was continuing today.

After today’s sunny bank holiday, a long warm, dry spell looks set to continue - with little rainfall expected for East Anglia during June.

Weatherquest, who are based in Norwich, said: “It will be another fine day across the region today, with little in the way of cloud and some long sunny spells.

“Winds will be lighter than yesterday, with gentle onshore breezes developing around the coast”.

It also predicted that highest temperatures will be close to 26C (79F).

Weatherquest forecaster Adam Drury said: “Temperatures are likely to be slightly above average over the next week, although they will be a little bit higher on the coast.

“Generally we are looking at the low 20s C, and then next weekend it may go back up to around 24/25C (75/77F).”

Looking further ahead to the next four weeks, Mr Drury said: “It is looking fairly dry, with not any great amounts of rainfall.”

People going out and about to enjoy the sunshine are being reminded to respect social distancing guidelines and to take particular care if visiting beaches.

The Met Office long-range forecasts currently predict that the weather will be “mostly dry and settled” for most parts of the UK between June 8 and 22, and that temperatures are likely to be close to or above average.

It is difficult for forecasters to say how long the good weather will continue, but the World Health Organisation’s Europe office has said that much of Europe needs to be prepared for a long, hot summer and commented: “Weather services are expecting the coming summer to be warmer and drier than usual in the region.”