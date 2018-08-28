Partly Cloudy

Suffolk set for sunny start as temperatures remain warm

PUBLISHED: 07:58 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:03 14 November 2018

Plenty of autumn sunshine is expected Picture: FRED IXER

Plenty of autumn sunshine is expected Picture: FRED IXER

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Clouds will be few and far between today as the sun shows its face over Suffolk.

Temperatures will remain pleasantly warm during a dry spell that could last until the early part of next week.

However, foggy conditions could set in during rush hour tomorrow morning.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “It is looking like it will be a dry day with little bits of cloud around this morning.

“By this afternoon the cloud will have cleared to leave sunny skies with temperatures reaching 12C or 13C with a cool breeze present.

“Going into this evening, there will be mainly clear skies with some low cloud moving in over night.

“Tomorrow morning will be foggy with highs of around 10C.”

Suffolk set for sunny start as temperatures remain warm

07:58 Will Jefford
Plenty of autumn sunshine is expected Picture: FRED IXER

Clouds will be few and far between today as the sun shows its face over Suffolk.

