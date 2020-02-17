In pictures: Stunning sunset captured in aftermath of Storm Dennis
PUBLISHED: 17:14 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 17 February 2020
JOHN FITCH
People of Suffolk had their eyes on the skies last night as a stunning sunset brightened up the streets following a day of heavy downpour.
Beautiful pictures have surfaced on social media of Sunday night's sunset - showing popping pinks and electric oranges - a stark contrast to the skies earlier that day.
The sunset was snapped over Sudbury, Great Cornard, Southwold, Felixstowe and Colchester - with many people mesmerised by mother nature.
Moira Chapman posted a picture of a bright pink sky over Felixstowe, with the caption "a few sunset pics to brighten the day after a rainy cloudy Sunday".
While John Fitch in Great Cornard said it looked like the "sky was on fire" and "no filters were needed".
The sunset came after a day of destructive weather brought by Storm Dennis - which saw strong winds close the Orwell Bridge for more than 18 hours.
Above are some of our favourite sunset shots.