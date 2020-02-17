E-edition Read the EADT online edition
In pictures: Stunning sunset captured in aftermath of Storm Dennis

PUBLISHED: 17:14 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 17 February 2020

Stunning sunset made the sky

Stunning sunset made the sky "look like it was on fire" in Great Cornard. Picture: JOHN FITCH

JOHN FITCH

People of Suffolk had their eyes on the skies last night as a stunning sunset brightened up the streets following a day of heavy downpour.

The sunset over Felixstowe last night. Picture: MOIRA CHAPMANThe sunset over Felixstowe last night. Picture: MOIRA CHAPMAN

Beautiful pictures have surfaced on social media of Sunday night's sunset - showing popping pinks and electric oranges - a stark contrast to the skies earlier that day.

The sunset was snapped over Sudbury, Great Cornard, Southwold, Felixstowe and Colchester - with many people mesmerised by mother nature.

Moira Chapman posted a picture of a bright pink sky over Felixstowe, with the caption "a few sunset pics to brighten the day after a rainy cloudy Sunday".

While John Fitch in Great Cornard said it looked like the "sky was on fire" and "no filters were needed".

Pink skies were captured in Great Cornard. Picture: SHANA ARMSTRONGPink skies were captured in Great Cornard. Picture: SHANA ARMSTRONG

The sunset came after a day of destructive weather brought by Storm Dennis - which saw strong winds close the Orwell Bridge for more than 18 hours.

Above are some of our favourite sunset shots.

Stunning colours and reflections at Lowestoft beach on Sunday evening. Picture: JENNIFER POWLESStunning colours and reflections at Lowestoft beach on Sunday evening. Picture: JENNIFER POWLES

The aftermath of Storm Dennis on Sunday evening. Picture: JONATHAN HADGRAFTThe aftermath of Storm Dennis on Sunday evening. Picture: JONATHAN HADGRAFT

Jonathan captured stunning pictures in Southwold. Picture: JONATHAN HADGRAFTJonathan captured stunning pictures in Southwold. Picture: JONATHAN HADGRAFT

Jonathan captured stunning pictures in Southwold. Picture: JONATHAN HADGRAFTJonathan captured stunning pictures in Southwold. Picture: JONATHAN HADGRAFT

The beautiful sunset over Sudbury on Sunday evening. Picture: KAREN LEEThe beautiful sunset over Sudbury on Sunday evening. Picture: KAREN LEE

The sunset over Sudbury after the downpour brought by Storm Dennis. Picture: MATT BYHAMThe sunset over Sudbury after the downpour brought by Storm Dennis. Picture: MATT BYHAM

Diana captured the 'beautiful' sky over Riverside Estate in Colchester. Picture: DIANA LEVERETTDiana captured the 'beautiful' sky over Riverside Estate in Colchester. Picture: DIANA LEVERETT

Beautiful pink skies over Felixstowe on Sunday evening. Picture: MOIRA CHAPMANBeautiful pink skies over Felixstowe on Sunday evening. Picture: MOIRA CHAPMAN

