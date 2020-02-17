Gallery

In pictures: Stunning sunset captured in aftermath of Storm Dennis

Stunning sunset made the sky "look like it was on fire" in Great Cornard. Picture: JOHN FITCH JOHN FITCH

People of Suffolk had their eyes on the skies last night as a stunning sunset brightened up the streets following a day of heavy downpour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sunset over Felixstowe last night. Picture: MOIRA CHAPMAN The sunset over Felixstowe last night. Picture: MOIRA CHAPMAN

Beautiful pictures have surfaced on social media of Sunday night's sunset - showing popping pinks and electric oranges - a stark contrast to the skies earlier that day.

The sunset was snapped over Sudbury, Great Cornard, Southwold, Felixstowe and Colchester - with many people mesmerised by mother nature.

Moira Chapman posted a picture of a bright pink sky over Felixstowe, with the caption "a few sunset pics to brighten the day after a rainy cloudy Sunday".

While John Fitch in Great Cornard said it looked like the "sky was on fire" and "no filters were needed".

Pink skies were captured in Great Cornard. Picture: SHANA ARMSTRONG Pink skies were captured in Great Cornard. Picture: SHANA ARMSTRONG

The sunset came after a day of destructive weather brought by Storm Dennis - which saw strong winds close the Orwell Bridge for more than 18 hours.

Above are some of our favourite sunset shots.

Stunning colours and reflections at Lowestoft beach on Sunday evening. Picture: JENNIFER POWLES Stunning colours and reflections at Lowestoft beach on Sunday evening. Picture: JENNIFER POWLES

The aftermath of Storm Dennis on Sunday evening. Picture: JONATHAN HADGRAFT The aftermath of Storm Dennis on Sunday evening. Picture: JONATHAN HADGRAFT

Jonathan captured stunning pictures in Southwold. Picture: JONATHAN HADGRAFT Jonathan captured stunning pictures in Southwold. Picture: JONATHAN HADGRAFT

Jonathan captured stunning pictures in Southwold. Picture: JONATHAN HADGRAFT Jonathan captured stunning pictures in Southwold. Picture: JONATHAN HADGRAFT

The beautiful sunset over Sudbury on Sunday evening. Picture: KAREN LEE The beautiful sunset over Sudbury on Sunday evening. Picture: KAREN LEE

The sunset over Sudbury after the downpour brought by Storm Dennis. Picture: MATT BYHAM The sunset over Sudbury after the downpour brought by Storm Dennis. Picture: MATT BYHAM

Diana captured the 'beautiful' sky over Riverside Estate in Colchester. Picture: DIANA LEVERETT Diana captured the 'beautiful' sky over Riverside Estate in Colchester. Picture: DIANA LEVERETT