Published: 7:00 PM May 20, 2021

A super blood moon will be visible over the skies of Suffolk next week — and it will be brighter than usual with a red hue.

The blood moon will appear on Wednesday, May 26 - and is the "most super" of the year's supermoons.

It is set to be brightest at 11.32pm and budding astronomers are in luck, as the moon is set to appear even bigger and brighter than normal.

According to NASA, a blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when the earth is positioned directly between the moon and the sun, hiding the moon from sunlight. It's named for its red glow.

Budding astronomers will be in luck, as when the moon is not in our planet's shade, it will appear even bigger and brighter than usual.

The supermoon will be 157km closer than April, so clear skies permitting, revellers should get an even better look.

Like all full moons, the supermoon rises in the east around sunset and sets in the west around sunrise. It is highest overhead in the late night and very early morning hours.

However, the lunar eclipse is harder to catch.

The total eclipse, or the time when the moon is in the deepest shadow, will last for about 15 minutes.

If the moon is up in your area while this happens, you are in for a treat.