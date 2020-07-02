Super Saturday - Hairdressers, pubs and restaurants re-open in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 08:45 04 July 2020
Charlotte Bond
Today has been dubbed ‘Super Saturday’ as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are further eased - follow our live blog on what’s happening in Suffolk.
Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers are making their long-awaited return today after the government forced them close for more than three months due to the risk of spreading Covid-19.
Are you getting an overdue haircut, sipping a pint in your favourite beer garden or enjoying a meal? Share your pictures on Instagram and Facebook using #SuperSaturdaySuffolk.
