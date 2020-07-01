E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Will the skies stay dry for ‘Super Saturday’?

PUBLISHED: 12:01 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 01 July 2020

Will people head to Ipswich town centre on 'Super Saturday' despite the forecasted drizzle? Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Will people head to Ipswich town centre on 'Super Saturday' despite the forecasted drizzle? Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Pubs and restaurants will reopen after months of closure this weekend on what is being called ‘Super Saturday’ – but will the skies stay dry or will punters be inclined to stay home?

On Saturday, July 4 a number of non-essential businesses will once again welcome customers through their doors as lockdown restrictions ease further following a decline in coronavirus cases.

What is changing on July 4?

Despite the UK basking in sunshine recently – with Suffolk experiencing a heatwave last week – this weekend’s weather may dampen the long-awaited day for some.

Warning of sunburn and skin damage risk as ultraviolet radiation soars to high levels

According to forecasters from Weatherquest, ‘Super Saturday’ will start off cloudy with on-and-off patchy rain.

Forecaster Fred Best, said: “Saturday is starting off cloudy and there could be some quite heavy rain in places.

“The rain will clear out to the east in the middle of the afternoon and it will be fairly windy throughout the day.”

Mr Best added there could be some wind gusts of 35mph to 40mph on the coasts, saying it will be “quite a breezy day”.

Saturday’s temperatures are likely to be in the high teens and low 20s, with a high of 21C in the Anglia region.

Sunday is expected to be slightly brighter, with a few sunny spells after a similarly cloudy start to the day.

Mr Best said: “Sunday will be a cloudy morning but it will brighten up in the afternoon.

“Rain will spread in from the west and it will be quite a breezy day again with similar wind gusts and patches of rain.”

There will be highs on Sunday of 22C to 23C.

'It's good but scary' - Pubs to reopen across Suffolk from July 4

Most Read

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents voice anger as essential school bus service scrapped

Janine Edgar lives in Hadleigh with her son Jonty, who travels to Colchester Grammar School on the 971 bus service. Picture: JANINE EDGAR

‘Urgent need’ to upgrade A12 due to rising traffic, says MP

Traffoc queuing on the A12. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mapped: Every crime reported in Suffolk in May 2020

More than 4,500 crimes were repoeted to Suffolk police in May Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Don’t blow it’ – message as pubs and restaurants reopen on Super Saturday

Visitors are expected to flock to east Suffolk towns, such as Felixstowe, as the hospitality sector reopens on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN