Will the skies stay dry for ‘Super Saturday’?

Will people head to Ipswich town centre on 'Super Saturday' despite the forecasted drizzle? Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

Pubs and restaurants will reopen after months of closure this weekend on what is being called ‘Super Saturday’ – but will the skies stay dry or will punters be inclined to stay home?

On Saturday, July 4 a number of non-essential businesses will once again welcome customers through their doors as lockdown restrictions ease further following a decline in coronavirus cases.

Despite the UK basking in sunshine recently – with Suffolk experiencing a heatwave last week – this weekend’s weather may dampen the long-awaited day for some.

According to forecasters from Weatherquest, ‘Super Saturday’ will start off cloudy with on-and-off patchy rain.

Forecaster Fred Best, said: “Saturday is starting off cloudy and there could be some quite heavy rain in places.

“The rain will clear out to the east in the middle of the afternoon and it will be fairly windy throughout the day.”

Mr Best added there could be some wind gusts of 35mph to 40mph on the coasts, saying it will be “quite a breezy day”.

Saturday’s temperatures are likely to be in the high teens and low 20s, with a high of 21C in the Anglia region.

Sunday is expected to be slightly brighter, with a few sunny spells after a similarly cloudy start to the day.

Mr Best said: “Sunday will be a cloudy morning but it will brighten up in the afternoon.

“Rain will spread in from the west and it will be quite a breezy day again with similar wind gusts and patches of rain.”

There will be highs on Sunday of 22C to 23C.

