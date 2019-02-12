Partly Cloudy

All you need to know about today’s super snow moon

PUBLISHED: 10:25 19 February 2019

Have you seen the Supermoon yet? Picture: DARSHAM ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY

Sky-gazers may have spotted a significant change in the size of the moon this morning and it is only set to get bigger as the day goes on.

How a Supermoon forms Picture: DARSHAM ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETYHow a Supermoon forms Picture: DARSHAM ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY

A lunar phenomenon will fill the sky today and tomorrow as we experience the second full moon of 2019.

The occurrence is called a super snow moon and will be most visible at 3.53pm today.

Jim Slight, from the Darsham Astronomical Society, said: “Supermoon is just a term for a full moon when it is at its closest to the earth.

“I believe it is attributed to North American Indians who gave the various moons a name to reflect the time of year and season.

“For example in autumn you have the harvest moon, this one is being called the snow moon because traditionally there would be snow across the plains of North America.”

A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full. This can make the moon appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter.

According to NASA, the perigee will be on average just 226,000 miles (363,300 kilometres) from the Earth.

The first full moon of 2019 rose in the early hours of January 21. Read more: All you need to know about January’s lunar eclipse

Readers sent in their stunning pictures of the January phenomenon here.

The next supermoon will be on March 21 but will not be as spectacular as today’s.

If you manage to take a picture of the super snow moon send it here.

