Iceland recalls vegan products over fears they contain milk

PUBLISHED: 13:55 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 03 February 2020

Iceland has recalled vegan products over fears they may contain milk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Iceland has recalled a range of vegan 'No Cheese' products over fears that they may contain milk.

The supermarket has recalled six pizza, pasty and macaroni cheese products across the country because they may contain milk which is not mentioned on the labels.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, the Food Standards Agency said.

Iceland has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations and the company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

The Food Standards Agency is advising consumers with a milk allergy or intolerance not to eat any of the products, which can be returned to the store they were bought from for a full refund.

The products recalled are as follows:

- No Cheese 2 No Cheese and Onion Pasties, 360g.

- No Cheese Houmous Style Sauce Pizza, 284g.

- No Cheese Mediterranean Garden Pizza, 382g.

- No Cheese Italian Garden Pizza, 382g.

- No Cheese Houmous Pizza, 284g.

- No Cheese Macaroni Cheese, 350g.

