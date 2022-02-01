'Vulnerable are most exposed' by £180 increase in yearly supermarket shop

One foodbank is "gearing up" for more demand as the annual cost of supermarket shops look set to increase. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Stowmarket foodbank is gearing up to provide extra help for families after experts suggested the annual cost of a supermarket shop will increase by around £180.

The research, conducted by data agency Kantar, shows that inflation, which has risen by 3.8% over the past four weeks is leading to an increase in the cost of shopping.

The cost of products like crisps, fresh beef and savoury snacks have increased, with the higher prices a result of falling sales compared to a year ago when non-essential retailers, pubs and restaurants were closed.

This extra cost will undoubtedly affect everyone - however, those already struggling are set to be hit the hardest. Project manager of Stowmarket food bank, Mike Smith, said: “It’s at these times of crisis that the vulnerable are most exposed.

“We’re all affected to some extent, but the most vulnerable don’t have the resources to back up, they don’t have the resources to cover things when things go wrong and unexpected.

“Every small thing makes a big difference when you’re in that position.

“Food banks are affected nationally by small things that happen like electricity bills going up, gas going up, the £20 reduction in the benefits, inflation.

Mike Smith, who runs Stowmarket and Area Foodbank - Credit: Stowmarket and Area Foodbank

“The most vulnerable people really struggle, so we’re gearing up, we’re preparing for the foodbank to grow during this year.

“We’re preparing with our partner organisations that help us with different things, we’re preparing to be able to offer food to families in crisis, through our 55 referral agencies.

“In this Mid Suffolk area, we’re growing our team with more volunteers.

“Last summer we moved to a bigger space so we’re preparing for the worst and believing the best."

Kantar's head of retailer and consumer insight, Fraser McKevitt, said: "Prices are rising on many fronts, and the weekly shop is no exception.

"Like-for-like grocery price inflation, which assumes that shoppers buy exactly the same products this year as they did last year, increased again this month.

"Taken over the course of a 12-month period, this 3.8% rise in prices could add an extra £180 to the average household's annual grocery bill."