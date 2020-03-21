E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tesco to help NHS workers get their groceries

PUBLISHED: 08:52 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:52 21 March 2020

Shoppers at Tesco in Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Supermarket chain Tesco is going even further to support the nation by introducing a ‘browsing hour’ before checkouts open for NHS workers.

From Mother’s Day, and every following Sunday, Tesco stores - except Express stores - will be offering this new initiative.

Tesco has already brought in a shopping hour from 9am to 10am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for older/vulnerable people.

MORE: Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Panic buying due to coronavirus fears has been a huge problem in many supermarkets, which has led retailers to impose restrictions on how much of each item shoppers can buy.

And some of the chains have embarked on big recruitment drives for a total of more than 30,000 jobs.

