Cash gift is used to buy a specialist wheelchair for stroke patients

PUBLISHED: 17:50 10 February 2019

Pictured left to right are: Sylvia Bunt, Bob Bunt (in wheelchair), Joan Gilbertson, Vernon Alber, Graham Ward, Audrey Ward, Sister Callie McCartney, Nursing Assistant Kathy Brown and Sister Princess Neri Picture: SUBMITTED

Pictured left to right are: Sylvia Bunt, Bob Bunt (in wheelchair), Joan Gilbertson, Vernon Alber, Graham Ward, Audrey Ward, Sister Callie McCartney, Nursing Assistant Kathy Brown and Sister Princess Neri Picture: SUBMITTED

The closure of a much-loved support group in Sudbury has resulted in £1,100 being donated to charity.

The Sudbury New Hope Club has handed the donation to the My WiSH Charity, which supports West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, with the money directed towards the stroke unit.

The cash has purchased a specialist wheelchair for patients to use on the ward.

The club was started by the occupational therapy staff at the Walnuttree Hospital, in Sudbury, in June 1984, and offered friendship and support to club members and provided activities including outings, talks and quizzes.

At its peak members numbered between 30 and 40 and they paid an annual subscription of £5 which, together with monthly raffles, donations and grants, helped to run the club.

Meetings were held one a month at St John’s Methodist Church hall but that all came to an end when it was disbanded at the end of 2017.

Its former secretary Joan Gilbertson said: “We saw the need for the club all those years ago as your life changes dramatically following a stroke and your whole family is affected.

“We had wonderful support over the years, but when we closed we said that we would give our money to My WiSH to support the stroke patients at the hospital. We wanted the best for the unit as they are such a wonderful group of people.

“I am very sad that the club has closed, but we have passed on our funds to the hospital.”

