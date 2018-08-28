Lymphoedema support group meeting to take place in Bury

The West Suffolk Lymphoedema Service team. From left to right: Kate Laybourne, lymphoedema specialist nurse, Jess Davies, lymphoedema clinical lead, specialist practitioner and senior occupational therapist, Stefan Currington, lymphoedema assistant practitioner, and Laura Beaumont, lymphoedema specialist nurse Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL Archant

The next support group meeting for people living with lymphoedema – a long-term condition which causes swelling and restricted mobility – will take place in Bury St Edmunds on Monday night.

The Lymphoedema Support Suffolk group is open to people living with lymphoedema or lipoedema – a long-term chronic condition of abnormal build-up of fat cells in the legs, thighs and buttocks.

Lymphoedema Support Suffolk volunteers will be joined by Gylda Nunn, head of integrated therapies and Sharon Basson, head of community nursing at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The meeting is also an opportunity for current patients to ask questions and give feedback about their experiences of the service.

Jess Davies, lymphoedema clinical lead at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Lymphoedema and lipoedema can be debilitating conditions and can have a huge impact on someone’s quality of life. We work in partnership with our patients to plan their treatment and support them to identify many self-help factors that allow people to manage their condition and live a healthy and independent life.

“We are able to offer a multidisciplinary team approach to our lymphoedema and lipoedema patients, with physiotherapists, occupational therapists, nurses and rehabilitation assistants’ involved in the service.”

The meeting, which is free to attend, will take place on Monday, January 28, at the Moreton Hall Community Centre, from 7pm-9pm.

For more information, email lssuffolk@gmail.com