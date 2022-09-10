Organisations welcome energy price freeze but warn tough times still ahead

Support services across Suffolk have welcomed the government's energy price freeze but have warned difficult times are still ahead - Credit: PA

Support services across Suffolk have welcomed the government's energy price freeze but have warned difficult times are still ahead.

Under plans announced by new prime minister Liz Truss yesterday, energy bills for the average household will be frozen at no more than £2,500.

The PM's two-year plan, which will be paid for by tens of billions of pounds of borrowing, will save the typical household around £1,000 from October and protect billpayers from further expected rises over the coming months.

Nicky Willshere, chief officer at Citizens Advice, welcomed the news, but said: "Bills haven't gone down.

"In Suffolk, we've got over 500 clients under threat of eviction because they're in rent arrears at the moment and we've had 586 clients unable to afford their council tax.

"And that is a priority bill.

"But when you're thinking do I feed my children or get into trouble with the council, the immediate need is putting food on the table.

"So the effects of the increase have not gone away and nobody's income has risen.

"It's all very well stopping it from getting worse, but bills have still gone up by 54% since April.

"So yes, we welcome the cap and it's a relief that there is now a ceiling. But it doesn't change the fact that prices have risen by so much."

Under the current domestic energy cap, households face average bills of £1,971 but this was set to rise to £3,549 in October, with forecasts suggesting it could hit as high as £7,700 by April 2023.

The latest plans are based on the existing cap, plus the already promised £400 energy bills discount for all households, meaning costs will be similar to those faced today.

Rev. Nic Stuchfield from Suffolk Coastal Debt Centre also welcomed the price cap, but argued: "There's still an increase there.

"It might not be as bad as it could have been, but if you told people at the start of the year that bills would go up the amount they have, they wouldn't have believed you.

"People are currently having to make difficult choices.

"And they're not about the nice-to-haves, they're about the utterly essential things they need to live.

"At the end of the day, there are very large numbers of people out there who are really struggling on the current tariff.

"If you've already got naught left in your bank account, anything extra is a problem."

You can contact Suffolk Coastal Debt Centre on 0800 328 0006 or email them at capdebthelp.org.

Citizens Advice Ipswich can be contacted on 0808 278 7868.