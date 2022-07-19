'It was a huge shock!' - Surprise proposal at Newmarket Racecourse

A couple who met on a bench in Newmarket's High Street two years ago are now engaged following a surprise proposal in the winner's enclosure of the Newmarket Racecourses. - Credit: The Jockey Club

A couple who met on a bench two years ago are now engaged following a surprise proposal in the winner's enclosure of Newmarket Racecourses.

Benjamin Glenn, 36, and now-fiancée Sarah Hudson, 39, who live in Fakenham, were attending the Newmarket races and a concert from The Script when Benjamin popped the question completely to Sarah's surprise.

Sarah said: "I was so overwhelmed. I had no idea he was planning this - it was a huge shock! I honestly thought we'd won this competition and we were going to present the winning horse and its owner with their trophy. Then suddenly he gets down on one knee - I didn't know what to do with myself at this time."

- Credit: The Jockey Club

Initially, Benjamin had thought of proposing in one of the racecourse restaurants. He said: "I knew Sarah wanted to come to the racecourses because she loves The Script - we both do - and she loves the racing. So I booked that and she actually knew about that, so I started looking at a restaurant table here as a bit of a surprise."

However, after sharing his plans with The Jockey Club's sales service manager Chloe Freds, Benjamin was persuaded to change his plans.

Chloe suggested that the couple, who met on a bench in Newmarket High Street two years ago, could award the prizes for a race, then Benjamin could pop the question in front of the onlooking crowd.

Benjamin and Sarah presented the trophy for the third race of the night, the Join Racing TV Novice Stakes, to winning trainer Harry Eustace.

After Benjamin's surprise proposal and Sarah's keen acceptance, the couple were interviewed by raceday announcer Gary Capewell.

- Credit: The Jockey Club

Benjamin said: "Chloe helped me every step of the way and they've executed it perfectly - I don't think it could have worked out any better than that. I owe the staff all the credit, really! All I did was just get down on one knee and ask the love of my life to marry me."

The couple were later presented with a racecard signed by The Script and enjoyed the rest of their evening in the racecourse's Summer House restaurant.