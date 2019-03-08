Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Greater Anglia on right track for improvement

PUBLISHED: 17:22 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 27 June 2019

The new Greater Anglia Stadler train passes a Turbostar diesel unit - one of the units it will replace as it enters service Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The new Greater Anglia Stadler train passes a Turbostar diesel unit - one of the units it will replace as it enters service Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

More customers are satisfied with Greater Anglia trains - but the company remains in the bottom four nationally, an influential survey has found.

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles Picture: GREATER ANGLIAGreater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

In the latest National Rail Passenger Survey, 80% of Greater Anglia customers said they were happy with their experience.

Greater Anglia welcomed the findings, saying it was a jump of four points compared to last spring and seven points better than when the survey was last conducted in the autumn.

Stansted Express, which is managed by Greater Anglia, saw satisfaction levels of 91 per cent.

Despite the improvement, Greater Anglia is still in the bottom four performing companies.

The lowest ratings for overall satisfaction were given to Great Northern (77%), South Western Railway (78%), Northern (78%), Greater Anglia (80%) and Southeastern (80%).

But Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles said: "We have been working very hard to improve every aspect of our service for our customers - from punctuality, reliability and availability of seats to planning their journey, buying their ticket and their experience on board our trains.

"It's excellent to see that our customers have noticed improvements in all of these areas.

You may also want to watch:

"However, we are not complacent, there is room for further improvement and we are determined to continue to improve our service for our customers."

Derek Monnery, chairman of the Essex Rail Users' Federation, said the Greater Anglia figure was a step in the right direction for the company but progress was still slow.

"There is new rolling stock coming through and the trains are more reliable than they were but there is still a long way to go because of infrastructure issues, not all of them down to Greater Anglia," he said.

"But Greater Anglia is doing what it needs to do in terms of bringing new trains into service.

"Once everything is in service that will see a step-change and do much to improve the passenger experience even more."

However a spokesman from Anglia Rail User Group (ARUG) said the results underlined the problems and unsatisfactory service its members had to contend with on Greater Anglia on a daily basis.

"It is shocking the company continues to increase prices above the rate of inflation while failing to deliver an improvement in services," he said.

"No doubt the company will again try and deflect these findings with the promise of new trains, but the statistics show the continued failure of the company's management to address even the basic problems."

The full report can be found here.

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Strep outbreak: Nurses given antibiotics to stop spread of killer infection

Invasive Group A Strepococcus (iGAS) has reportedly caused the death of 12 people in Essex, with another 20 cases reported in the county Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Bomb scare plane declared safe by police

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Plane forced to land at Stansted after bomb threat

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Richard Curtis talks Beatles rom-com Yesterday, Ed Sheeran and filming in Suffolk

Danny Boyle (left) and Richard Curtis. Richard Curtis has said that Danny Boyle, who helmed his latest film Yesterday, is twice the director he is.

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Suffolk police believe to sexual assaults in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, are linked Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists