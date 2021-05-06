Poll

Published: 4:53 PM May 6, 2021

The number of who have been people waiting for hospital treatment for over a year in Suffolk and north Essex has soared during lockdown

There are nearly 7,000 people in Suffolk and north Essex who have been on their hospital waiting list for treatment for over a year — will they turn to private healthcare instead?

Data from NHS England shows in February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, there were just 17 people in the region who had been waiting for more than 12 months.

Now, data from February 2021 shows there are 3,267 on the list at West Suffolk Hospital, with 3,503 people waiting for treatment at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

The waiting list for treatment in West Suffolk has risen by just over 1,000 people in total, while the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) — which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals — has reduced its list by nearly 500 people.

When the pandemic initially hit, hospitals stopped all non-essential treatment and this has led to a huge backlog, alongside the burden on the healthcare service from coronavirus patients.

It is thought some patients may be resorting to private healthcare to guarantee treatment without delay — we want to know what you think through our survey.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said: “We are immensely proud of how our teams have responded to the coronavirus pandemic in our hospitals and in the community.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said the trust has robust plans in place to deal with the backlog

“There’s no doubt that hospital waiting times nationally and locally have increased as a direct result of the NHS pandemic response.

"At ESNEFT we have robust plans in place and we are doing everything we can to tackle this issue, including putting on additional clinics and operating sessions."