SURVEY: What habits will you change after lockdown is lifted on July 19?

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:30 PM July 7, 2021   
All Covid restrictions are expected to be lifted on the 'Freedom Day' of July 19 - but how has lockdown changed your habits in the long term?

Rules on masks and social distancing are set to go later this month after prime minister Boris Johnson outlined his vision to remove all pandemic measures.

But signs of the Covid crisis - such as face coverings and hand sanitiser - are likely to stick around for some time as we adjust to life without most major restrictions.

How do you feel about the removal of measures, and how has the pandemic changed your behaviour? Let us know in the survey below.

