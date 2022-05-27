Appeal for Surviving Winter donations as cost-of-living bites this summer

Suffolk Community Foundation has appealed for donations to the Surviving Winter appeal as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite. - Credit: PA

A once annual charity appeal has become year-round – and is in need of donations as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

The Surviving Winter appeal, which is supported by this newspaper, has raised more than £1.2million in the past decade for people in need to keep their heating on through winter.

But as figures from the Suffolk Community Foundation indicate as many as one in five people in the county could be experiencing severe economic hardship and all the problems that come with it, charity bosses are asking for donations through the summer months.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at the foundation, said: "Given the magnitude of this situation support from government is absolutely vital and we are currently evaluating the news coming out of Westminster alongside really valuable local insight regarding the specific needs of our county.

Tim Holder, of the Suffolk Community Foundation - Credit: Archant

"However, experience tells us that whatever help is forthcoming it won’t replace the vital need for Suffolk to work together to address these enormous challenges.

‘’Suffolk has already shown through its response to the coronavirus pandemic that it can tackle big crises by working together, including the voluntary and public sectors, businesses, philanthropists and local community fundraising.

"The focus will clearly need to be on providing an immediate response to need, but equally vital will the co-operation of different organisations to work with local people to increase their levels of resilience to rise to the challenges ahead.’’

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and the Ipswich Star, said: "The Surviving Winter appeal has made a real difference to so many lives in Suffolk over the years.

"The crisis now faced means it is needed more than ever and we'd urge readers, if they can, to support it."

If you would like to receive individual support from the Surviving Winter Appeal, you can contact Citizen’s Advice on 01473 298634.

You can donate to The Surviving Winter Appeal, by visiting www.suffolkcf.org.uk, calling 01473 602602 (during office hours), visiting any branch of Suffolk Building Society to make a payment over the counter or by sending a cheque made payable to Suffolk Community Foundation to The Old Barns, Peninsula Business Centre, Wherstead, Ipswich, IP9 2BB.