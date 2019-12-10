E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Life saving' fund which aids vulnerable people during winter needs your help

PUBLISHED: 17:17 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 10 December 2019

The Surviving Winter team, Tim and Harriet, with Maureen from Mildenhall who has received payments from the fund. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

A charity which helps Suffolk residents who struggle to pay their fuel bills during winter is appealing for the help of the public after a community fund has confirmed they will match every donation made up to £20,000 this Christmas.

Suffolk's Surviving Winter and Winter Crisis Appeal have received a vital £20k match fund in a bid to encourage more people to give over the festive period.

Organisers are concerned after the combination of low temperatures and the uncertainty surrounding the impending general election has not only lead to a larger number of request for help, but also to a reduction in donations.

Maureen from Mildenhall who has received Surviving Winter payments said it is vital for vulnerable people over the colder months.

She said: "I've seen how vulnerable people suffer in the cold weather and I know how important staying warm is to them. It's a life saver.

"I still have lots of energy, but my mind works so much faster than my body these days. I have to keep my home much warmer than ever used to stay well as I can so easily become unwell and end up in hospital.

"I'm so grateful that Suffolk has a Surviving Winter Appeal and I know many others will be relying on support. I'd like to say to anyone who can afford to do so, please give generously.

"I'd also encourage anyone who needs to help to please ask for it. If you can't afford to heat your home, there is no need to be cold when help is only a phone call away."

The match fund of £20,000, has been donated by the Flagship Group and two Suffolk Community Foundation private donors.

Organisers are hoping to see a resulting £40,000 boost to the appeal. Over 800 homes were heated by the appeal last year, but with 83,000 people living in deprivation in Suffolk

Tim Holder from Suffolk Community Foundation said: "Temperatures are dropping below freezing earlier and more often than last year, and it's vital that vulnerable people have the confidence to keep their heating on. That said, we can only distribute what has been raised so we hope this important news of a £20K match fund, will encourage even more people to step up and boost the amount of money that's coming into the appeal."

To make a gift to this year's campaign, donations can be made online or by calling the team at Suffolk Community on 01473 602602.

Anyone looking for help should call Citizen's Advice on 01473 298634.

