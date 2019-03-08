'Everyone is devastated': Cyclist who died in crash named as popular vet

Susan McCann died in a collision with a lorry in Clacton on October 8. Picture: KINFAUNS VETINARY CENTRE Kinfauns Veterinary Centre

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to an "extremely kind" Clacton vet who died in a crash.

Susan McCann was cycling in London Road, Thorpe-ale-Soken, near White Hall Academy and the Esso petrol station when she was involved in a collision with a lorry on the morning of October 8.

The 49-year-old died at the scene of the crash.

Kinfauns Veterinary Centre manager, Ange Hoy, paid tribute to her colleague.

Miss Hoy said: "Susan was extremely kind-natured and had a wicked sense of humour.

"Her bubbly character meant everyone liked her and her passing leaves a massive hole in the practice.

"She dedicated her life to the veterinary world and was popular with clients because of the care she gave their pets.

"Everyone at the practice has been devastated by the news and we send our condolences to her sister, Maureen and aunt, Teresa."

Miss Hoy said that Ms McCann was extremely popular with colleagues and clients.

She grew up in East Kilbride in Scotland but worked in Essex for many years, living in Thorpe-le-Soken near Clacton.

She attended the University of Glasgow, qualifying as a vet in 1993, and was closely involved in the Essex Veterinary Society and served as their president.