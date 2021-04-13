News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Mum-of-three died after drowning on holiday in Antigua

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:00 PM April 13, 2021   
The inquest into the death was held at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The case of Susan Thorley was heard at the Suffolk Coroner's Court - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of a Haughley mother-of-three while she was on holiday in Antigua concluded that she died by "misadventure" after drowning. 

Susan Thorley, 55, and her partner Anthony Monaghan were holidaying in the English Harbour area of the island in May 2019.

Mr Monaghan described Ms Thorley as a hard-working and caring mum who had faced many "trials and tribulations" in her life. 

The inquest heard that Ms Thorley was a heavy drinker and would often drink two or three bottles a day. 

Ms Thorley was said to have  been enjoying her time on holiday with her partner in the days before her death. 

Mr Monaghan said that in the hours before her death, the pair had been drinking more heavily than usual.

"We were having a good time," said Mr Monaghan. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Our fund is $13 billion and we’re holding $700m in cash' - The money behind Ipswich Town's new owners
  2. 2 Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash
  3. 3 Serious crash closes road in Bury St Edmunds near A14
  1. 4 Woodbridge community 'saddened' after couple found dead by police
  2. 5 'You either deliver or you leave' - Cook's message to Town players
  3. 6 Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge
  4. 7 Ipswich Town closing in on appointment of new chief executive
  5. 8 'Buzz' about town as pub prepares to reopen under new family management
  6. 9 How busy was Bury St Edmunds town centre as lockdown eased?
  7. 10 Disused village Post Office reopening as deli and coffee house 

As staff were closing up for the night at the hotel's bar, Ms Thorley and Mr Monaghan were enjoying another drink. 

Ms Thorley went out of the bar area to smoke but did not return. 

After a while, Mr Monaghan went out to find his partner and believed she may be hiding, as it was the sort of game she liked to play. 

A passing security guard helped Mr Monaghan to look. They found her in the sea.

Mr Monaghan dived in to try and rescue Ms Thorley, carrying out CPR in vain on the beach. 

Emergency services were called but Ms Thorley was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. 

Coroner Jacqueline Devonish told the inquest that there had been difficulties getting information from Antiguan authorities during the investigation into the case.  

"I would have liked to receive more from Antigua," said Ms Devonish. 

Nevertheless, a post mortem examination in Antigua concluded that Ms Thorley had died from drowning with an underlying cause of hypertension.

Ms Devonish said that in making her conclusion, she had to consider the amount the couple had been drinking.

She described alcohol as having been a "major factor". 

She found that Ms Thorley's death was as a result of misadventure and that she had died from drowning, with underlying causes of hypertension and chronic alcohol excess. 

Suffolk Coroner's Court
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police incident in Cumberland Street Woodbridge

Suffolk Live

Forensic teams at Woodbridge house after 'incident'

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
police in cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Suffolk Live | Video

Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Video

National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge...

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Updated

Woman dies after car collides with tree in Leiston

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon