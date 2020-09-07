E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Inquest into death after operation blunders to take place

PUBLISHED: 06:49 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:49 07 September 2020

Susan Warby died at West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, following complications with her treatment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Susan Warby died at West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, following complications with her treatment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An inquest into the death of a Bury St Edmunds woman who died following complications with her hospital treatment is set to be heard this morning.

Susan Warby, known to friends and family as Sue, died at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, on August 30, 2018, after 35 days in hospital.

The 57-year-old had been admitted with abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea and had two rounds of bowel surgery.

An inquest in Ipswich heard that following her death husband Jon Warby, a retired police officer, received an anonymous letter from a whistleblower “suggesting something had gone wrong during the surgery”.

You may also want to watch:

Coroner Nigel Parsley said because of the letter, which claimed the wrong intravenous fluid had been used, he asked Suffolk police and the hospital to conduct their own investigations, both of which confirmed the issue with the arterial line.

A check found Mrs Warby had incorrectly been given glucose instead of saline.

Mr Warby said: “I asked what the effect of this could be and the consultant told me brain damage or death.”

Doctors were reportedly asked for fingerprints as part of the hospital’s investigation, with a representative from trade union Unison describing the investigation as a “witch hunt” designed to identify the whistleblower who revealed the blunders.

The inquest, listed for two days, begins at 10am.

MORE: Husband’s heartache at wife’s death following operation blunders

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

People sent hundreds of miles from Suffolk for Covid test as ‘high-risk’ areas made priority

James Robertson is a key worker and wanted to get himself, his wife and three-year-old son tested, however they were told South Wales was their nearest testing station. Picture: JAMES ROBERTSON

What lockdown rules are still in place?

What lockdown rules are still in place? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look: Family hopes new farm shop cafe will become ‘destination’ for visitors

Matthew Russell and Hannah Griffiths are the shop and cafe managers at the Willow Tree Farm Cafe in Glemsford. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

First look: Glamping and leisure park to open in heart of Constable Country

A new holiday and leisure park will be opening next year in Brantham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

People sent hundreds of miles from Suffolk for Covid test as ‘high-risk’ areas made priority

James Robertson is a key worker and wanted to get himself, his wife and three-year-old son tested, however they were told South Wales was their nearest testing station. Picture: JAMES ROBERTSON

What lockdown rules are still in place?

What lockdown rules are still in place? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look: Family hopes new farm shop cafe will become ‘destination’ for visitors

Matthew Russell and Hannah Griffiths are the shop and cafe managers at the Willow Tree Farm Cafe in Glemsford. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

First look: Glamping and leisure park to open in heart of Constable Country

A new holiday and leisure park will be opening next year in Brantham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Rare birds hatch in Suffolk for first time in over 300 years

Spoonbills have successfully raised and fledged chicks for the first time in Suffolk since 1668. Picture: STEVE EVERETT

Live: Follow us around Suffolk as we announce the winners of the EAT Food and Drink Awards 2020

Winners of the eatsuffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 - we will be holding a remote event to mark this year's awards today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive warehouse project could create up to 500 new jobs

Fencing has been out up around the Uniserve site at Clickett Hill, Trimley St Mary Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Inquest into death after operation blunders to take place

Susan Warby died at West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, following complications with her treatment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS