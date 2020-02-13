Crime series examines Suffolk man's murder by gambling addicted niece

A documentary will tonight tell the story of a Suffolk woman who killed her uncle in the grips of a gambling addiction.

Susan Warne, of Valley Road, Leiston, was ordered to serve at least 19 years of a life sentence after admitting the murder of 80-year-old John Proctor at Ipswich Crown Court in October 2015.

Mr Proctor was discovered at the foot of the stairs of his home in Grimsey Road, Leiston, on June 15 the same year.

A postmortem examination showed he had died from compression of the neck two days earlier.

'The Lady Killers', which premieres at 10pm on Quest Red this evening, will recount how Warne, who was 41 at the time of the murder, had become addicted to playing bingo on the Sun newspaper's online bingo site.

The mother-of-two went to Mr Proctor's home on June 13 to ask for a place to stay after being kicked out by her husband.

After being shown to her room, Warne pushed Mr Proctor down the stairs, before strangling him with a curtain cord.

She then stabbed him in the neck, and, in her own words, stabbed him in the other side of the neck to stop him making "stupid" gurgling noises.

Warne stole around £300 from her uncle and later deposited the money into her account in three separate transactions.

She went gambling in an amusement arcade in Lowestoft just hours after her uncle's murder.

Warne was arrested on June 16 and charged with murder three days later.

Judge David Goodin called the case a "double tragedy" for the family.

He added: "You were quite clearly in the grip of a fierce gambling compulsion. That compulsion and addiction had been with you certainly since the end of 2013, perhaps a year or more before that.

"As a woman of good character, never previously offended, married with children, and like your husband working for your living, the affect of your weakness upon you must have distressing to the extreme."