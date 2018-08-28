Arson arrest made over Haverhill house fire

Police investigating a house fire in Haverhill have questioned a man over the suspected arson attack.

A 54-year-old man was arrested over a suspected arson attack un Lulworth Drive, Haverhill, on January 30 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A 54-year-old man was arrested over a suspected arson attack un Lulworth Drive, Haverhill, on January 30 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The blaze started shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, when flames took hold of the first floor in a two-storey, semi-detached house in Lulworth Drive.

Around 15 firefighters were called to the scene to stop the blaze spreading any further, but not before extensive damage had been done to the first floor of the building.

No one was injured as result and police have opened an investigation into the incident.

A 54-year-old man was arrested shortly after the fire on suspicion of arson.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has now been released on bail until Monday, February 25.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or entering the property in Lulworth Drive to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/5986/19.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.