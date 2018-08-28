-

-

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Arson arrest made over Haverhill house fire

PUBLISHED: 16:16 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 01 February 2019

Around 15 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze in Lulworth Drive Picture: ARCHANT

Around 15 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze in Lulworth Drive Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police investigating a house fire in Haverhill have questioned a man over the suspected arson attack.

A 54-year-old man was arrested over a suspected arson attack un Lulworth Drive, Haverhill, on January 30 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA 54-year-old man was arrested over a suspected arson attack un Lulworth Drive, Haverhill, on January 30 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The blaze started shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, when flames took hold of the first floor in a two-storey, semi-detached house in Lulworth Drive.

Around 15 firefighters were called to the scene to stop the blaze spreading any further, but not before extensive damage had been done to the first floor of the building.

The fire caused significant damage to the building.

No one was injured as result and police have opened an investigation into the incident.

A 54-year-old man was arrested shortly after the fire on suspicion of arson.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has now been released on bail until Monday, February 25.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or entering the property in Lulworth Drive to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/5986/19.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New tracks. New platforms at Ipswich station. And faster trains. Will East Anglia’s rail bosses be able to deliver?

InterCity trains could be travelling faster from East Anglia to London from May - even before the new trains are intrduced. Stock Image

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Teenager charged in connection with sexual assault on girl

Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Aggressive beggar banned from town centre for two years

Thomas Roy 51, of Montgomery Close, Colchester, is banned from entering Colchester town centre except for medical, legal or professional-related matters Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Fare dodgers pay the price for not having tickets

More than 10,000 fare dodgers were prosecuted by Greater Anglia last year.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists