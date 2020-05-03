Suspected drink driver arrested after midnight lampost crash

The collision is reported to have happened on Long Road East in Dedham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been arrested after a driver crashed their vehicle into a lampost in the early hours of the morning and then fled the scene.

Essex Police were called to the scene of the collision in Long Road East, Dedham, at 12.30am on Sunday May 3 to reports a vehicle had collided with a lampost.

A 40-year-old man from Mistley was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The man remains in custody and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call us on 101 quoting incident 35 of 3 May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.