E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suspected drink driver arrested after midnight lampost crash

PUBLISHED: 11:54 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 03 May 2020

The collision is reported to have happened on Long Road East in Dedham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision is reported to have happened on Long Road East in Dedham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested after a driver crashed their vehicle into a lampost in the early hours of the morning and then fled the scene.

Essex Police were called to the scene of the collision in Long Road East, Dedham, at 12.30am on Sunday May 3 to reports a vehicle had collided with a lampost.

A 40-year-old man from Mistley was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The man remains in custody and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call us on 101 quoting incident 35 of 3 May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suspected drink driver arrested after midnight lampost crash

The collision is reported to have happened on Long Road East in Dedham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

50-year-old in life threatening condition after driving wrong way down A12

Police have closed the A12 whilst they deal with the collision. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Watch: Ex-Town star Mings surprises NHS staff with video calls

Former Ipswich Town star Tyrone Mings rang NHS staff to say thank ou on behalf of the national team and the country. Picture: PA VIDEO

Look inside this five-bedroom barn conversion with a great garden

The Old Barn in Weybread, Suffolk, is on sale for �650,000. Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

Scrap yard NHS competition gets over 800 entries for rainbow trail skip design

Mason has recieved his skip and it is sitting on his driveway. Picture: SACKERS
Drive 24