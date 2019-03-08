Man waved knife at stargazers on beach

A resident of an Essex caravan park “charged” at a group of adults and children while brandishing a knife.

Steven Williams was walking his dogs along a beach near Coopers Beach Caravan Park at East Mersea on August 15 when he came across the group watching shooting stars, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Williams shouted then “charged” towards them, falling over as he did so, said Russell Butcher, prosecuting.

Williams, 58, admitted having a knife in a public place and was given a 16 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work. He was also given 25 days rehabilitation and ordered to pay £500 costs.

Michael Warren, for Williams, said his client had no previous convictions and lived on the caravan park. The offence arose out of anti-social problems at the site.

Williams had been drinking and was ashamed of his behaviour.